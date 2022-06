''It’s a Double celebration today for the family as Moon turns Two years. He’s growing every day looking forward to the future with so much Enthusiasm. Happy birthday, Son," he wrote.

"It’s also a delight to announce the arrival of our second son today. Regina and the baby are doing very well in Amman Jordan. Uniquely moon and his baby brother now share the same birth date. The family is over the Moon😁🕺🏻@princemunirnwoko @regina.daniels."

Congratulations to the Nwokos from all of us at Pulse.

Nwoko and Daniels tied the knot back in 2019.

They welcomed their first child together back in June 2020.

However, their marriage has been rocked by several controversies.

In 2021, the actress was accused of being the brain behind her husband's failed marriage to one of his wives, Laila.

"Hello, guys I want to say that no one has the right to talk about my marriage, please. Stop talking about people's life and I have divorced and already and nothing between him and me," Laila announced their separation.

