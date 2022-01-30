Display of affluence as Rev Lucy Natasha and fiancé host traditional wedding [Photos]

The lavish ceremony was held at the Evergreen Woodvale Drive House in Runda Estate, Nairobi County and was attended by selected individuals.

Rev. Natasha, Prophet Carmel and members of their bridal party were ferried in a convoy of white Range Rover vehicles with customized plates.

The two were also draped in pure white with gold adornments. The Prophet's chosen accessories kept with the golden theme.

Pulse Live Kenya

Guests were advised on an African-wear dress code and many did not disappoint.

The couple's guest list was also a show of affluence with Kesses Member of Parliament (MP) - Dr Mishra Swarup 'Kiprop' and his wife Dr Pallavi Mishra, acting in place of Prophet Carmel's parents.

Travel and leisure industry power couple Simon and Sarah Kabu were also some of the invited guests at the ceremony.

Pulse Live Kenya

Rev. Natasha and Prophet Carmel are set to have a white wedding in Canada.

Here are more photos from the ceremony:-

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya