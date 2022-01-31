Rihanna & boyfriend A$AP Rocky expecting their 1st child together [Photos]

American singer and Beautypreneur Robyn Rihanna Fenty alias Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.
The exciting news was confirmed on January31, 2020, after photos of the lovely couple in New York City surfaced online.
In the pictures, the Fenty founder had her bare baby bump on full display underneath a pink coat, which was buttoned only at the top, as the duo strolled around Harlem.
