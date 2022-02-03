Rihanna shares pregnancy photo on Instagram

The music star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 3, 2022, where she shared a photo of her stomach.

"how the gang pulled up to black history month," she captioned the photo.

The photo was followed by a series of photos from her official pregnancy announcement earlier in the week.

The music star and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky are expecting their child together.

A$AP Rocky confirmed that they were dating in 2021.

There had been speculations about their relationship after Rihanna's split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

The two were later spotted vacationing in Barbados, Rihanna's home country during Christmas in 2020.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for a while now.