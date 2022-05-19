RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Rihanna welcomes baby boy with partner A$AP Rocky

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

The music star welcomed a baby boy with her partner A$AP Rocky on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Recommended articles

According to TMZ, the couple welcomed their baby in Los Angeles.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Pulse Ghana

The couple first announced that they were expecting a baby in Feb.

A$AP Rocky confirmed that they were dating in 2021.

There had been speculations about their relationship after Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

The two were later spotted vacationing in Barbados, Rihanna's home country during Christmas in 2020.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for a while now.

The rapper served as an opening act for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

In April, there were unconfirmed rumours about their split.

Rihanna's picture broke the internet [Harper's Bazaar]
Rihanna's picture broke the internet [Harper's Bazaar] Pulse Nigeria

That story turned out to be untrue.

The rumours of their alleged split first surfaced on social media on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

According to a blogger, the couple had parted ways over infidelity allegations.

“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,” the blogger alleged.

He added, “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes.”

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rihanna welcomes baby boy with partner A$AP Rocky

Rihanna welcomes baby boy with partner A$AP Rocky

7 best foods to eat for more breast milk

7 best foods to eat for more breast milk

5 money talks to have with your partner before your wedding day

5 money talks to have with your partner before your wedding day

5 best day tours in Gauteng

5 best day tours in Gauteng

Matubia reveals she cried every morning after discovering she was pregnant

Matubia reveals she cried every morning after discovering she was pregnant

16-year-old pilot lands in Kenya as part of his record breaking mission [Photo]

16-year-old pilot lands in Kenya as part of his record breaking mission [Photo]

Nick Cannon says he is considering vasectomy

Nick Cannon says he is considering vasectomy

Comedian Vinnie Baite lands lucrative radio job

Comedian Vinnie Baite lands lucrative radio job

Tired of the high cost of living? It’s about to get worse, but you can stop that

Tired of the high cost of living? It’s about to get worse, but you can stop that

Trending

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

Too shy to shoot your shot? Here's what to do [Credit: Black Enterprise]

Fiancée of Michael Blackson confirms she's allowed him to get side chicks (WATCH)

Michael Blackson and Miss Rada in Ghana with D Black

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are legally married

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are legally married [Instagram/Kourtney90s]

Here are 5 things no one tells you about sleeping with your bestie

[Credit: Sexy Confidence]