Ruth Matete reveals she is ready for a new relationship and kids

Matete who lost her husband John Apewajoye April 2020 following a gas explosion has been silent about moving into a relationship

The mother one of the said age is quickly catching up with her and she needed to give her child siblings also saying she was open to medical procedures to have babies.

“In three years’ time,I will be 40😮 Wueh!! 😂Na bado nataka nipatie Tolu brother na sister. Someone needs to find me we do this thing tumalize.😂😂 Ama kuna a medical procedure to help me get twins? I would wish to finish that chapter by 40. Inawezekana ama am watching a lot of movies?😂😂” Matete said.

Ruth Matete was widowed shortly after getting her first child and was barred from burying her husband by the Nigerian embassy, on grounds that they wanted to ascertain the actual cause of his death before he is laid to rest. The stand-off between the embassy and Matete’s family is what resulted to body of Pastor Apewajoye staying at KNH Mortuary for almost three months.

On April 23 2020, Chief government Pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that Matete’s husband Pastor BelovedJohn Apewajoye died due to multiple organ failure after suffering 60 per cent burns.

The singer in a previous post Matete mentioned that she used to question God a lot, but later on learnt to ask for strength, to be able to overcome obstacles in her life.