Ruth Matete reveals she is ready for a new relationship and kids

Amos Robi

Matete said she needed siblings for her daughter

Ruth Matete
Ruth Matete

Gospel singer Ruth Matete has expressed new hopes in getting into another relationship nearly two years after losing husband.

Matete who lost her husband John Apewajoye April 2020 following a gas explosion has been silent about moving into a relationship

The mother one of the said age is quickly catching up with her and she needed to give her child siblings also saying she was open to medical procedures to have babies.

“In three years’ time,I will be 40😮 Wueh!! 😂Na bado nataka nipatie Tolu brother na sister. Someone needs to find me we do this thing tumalize.😂😂 Ama kuna a medical procedure to help me get twins? I would wish to finish that chapter by 40. Inawezekana ama am watching a lot of movies?😂😂” Matete said.

Ruth Matete
Ruth Matete

READ: DCI detectives question Ruth Matete over husband’s death for the second time

Ruth Matete was widowed shortly after getting her first child and was barred from burying her husband by the Nigerian embassy, on grounds that they wanted to ascertain the actual cause of his death before he is laid to rest. The stand-off between the embassy and Matete’s family is what resulted to body of Pastor Apewajoye staying at KNH Mortuary for almost three months.

On April 23 2020, Chief government Pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that Matete’s husband Pastor BelovedJohn Apewajoye died due to multiple organ failure after suffering 60 per cent burns.

Ruth Matete
Ruth Matete

READ: I have made up my mind not to waste my pain- Ruth Matete months after hubby's death

The singer in a previous post Matete mentioned that she used to question God a lot, but later on learnt to ask for strength, to be able to overcome obstacles in her life.

“One day I asked God why me, and He asked me who I would wish to go through it in my stead. That's when I stopped asking why me and instead asked God to show me the reason why He allowed me to face it. Because I know nothing catches Him by surprise. And all things work together for good, to those who love Him and are called according to His purpose,"

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

