Sarah Kabu opens up on family struggles after near separation with husband

Authors:

Amos Robi

Sarah said she was yet to get an apology from her step daughter who had made away with her children when they almost separated with husband

Businesswoman Sarah Kabu has revealed her marriage is yet to achieve normalcy after a near collapse.

Speaking to Mpasho Live, the Bonfire Adventures proprietor said she is a strong woman but touching her kids makes her a soft woman noting that she was trending because she was defending her children.

“I was trending because I was defending my children because I feel children are precious especially under age children, no one should pull such a string, it was ten days without my children and that was the most difficult time in my life,” Ms.Kabu stated.

Sarah said she is also yet to fully align things in her family as she is yet to get an apology from her step daughter who had taken off with her children when her marriage was in storms.

Simon and wife Sarah Kabu
Simon and wife Sarah Kabu expecting baby number three

“I have still not received an apology from the girl, there is a lot happening in the family which I would love not to address on social media,” Sarah Kabu said.

In April 2022 the couple nearly separated after Sarah Kabu opened up on the struggles she was going through in her marriage.

In a candid interview with Tina Lewis, Sarah confessed that she is tired of living a lie on social media, with the pretense that their marriage is perfect.

“It reached a point I said I don’t want to live a fake life anymore. I will live the real me and who I am. Sometimes I see people are getting inspired by me and yet I’m just showing the good part, they have not seen the bad part. Many look at us like humble people, and we have become soft targets for bad people and that’s why you see sometimes I hit back. 70 percent were very good people,” Sarah said.

Sarah Kabu and Simon Kabu,
Sarah Kabu and Simon Kabu

The couple however mended things and got back together after Sarah came out to apologize to her husband Simon Kabu for airing issues concerning their troubled marriage in public.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

