The play that brought Bobi Wine, Barbie together

"... And I was a really good actor that our head of department Dr. Mercy Ntangaare Mirembe wrote a play; it was called 'Lady Will You Marry Me'. And this play was about the cat and rat land federation,” said Wine in an interview.

"These animals trying to get their own freedom and trying to federate. And there was a role of a president and a first lady... I was cast to act as the president who was actually a cat.

"And then... I don't know if nobody was good enough from the MDD department. But Dr. Tangale brought this girl, a senior six vacist from Bweranyangyi Girls S.S. and guess who it was? Barbie Itungo, now Barbie Kyagulanyi.

"We met and, of course, I was proud, and this girl was a villager; I was a bad boy from Kamwokya. And this girl was a radical born again.

"So the first two, three, four, five days or even a week was argument. Because she was telling me her Jesus and I was telling her reality. So... somehow it was interesting for us to argue every now and then... but there is this one time when our director Mr. Mukisa had not come in time, so I was there, she was there and we found ourselves involved in a conversation that none of us had initiated.

"But before we know we had sunk so deep into that conversation that I noted that she was a very very, very... very intelligent lady and that alone swept me off, but again I was too proud to make a move.

"So we became friends over time. it took us like four, five months to even say the word to each other. and by the time I said it, it was evident that these two souls were meant to be. the rest is history. We have four children and still going.”