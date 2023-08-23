The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

The play that brought Bobi Wine, Barbie together

Mzee Asingwire

Bobi Wine has narrated a hilarious story about how he met his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi.

Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie Itungo
Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie Itungo

Bobi Wine was a student at Makerere University while Barbie has just completed senior six.

"... And I was a really good actor that our head of department Dr. Mercy Ntangaare Mirembe wrote a play; it was called 'Lady Will You Marry Me'. And this play was about the cat and rat land federation,” said Wine in an interview.

"These animals trying to get their own freedom and trying to federate. And there was a role of a president and a first lady... I was cast to act as the president who was actually a cat.

"And then... I don't know if nobody was good enough from the MDD department. But Dr. Tangale brought this girl, a senior six vacist from Bweranyangyi Girls S.S. and guess who it was? Barbie Itungo, now Barbie Kyagulanyi.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We met and, of course, I was proud, and this girl was a villager; I was a bad boy from Kamwokya. And this girl was a radical born again.

"So the first two, three, four, five days or even a week was argument. Because she was telling me her Jesus and I was telling her reality. So... somehow it was interesting for us to argue every now and then... but there is this one time when our director Mr. Mukisa had not come in time, so I was there, she was there and we found ourselves involved in a conversation that none of us had initiated.

"But before we know we had sunk so deep into that conversation that I noted that she was a very very, very... very intelligent lady and that alone swept me off, but again I was too proud to make a move.

"So we became friends over time. it took us like four, five months to even say the word to each other. and by the time I said it, it was evident that these two souls were meant to be. the rest is history. We have four children and still going.”

Bobi Wine and Barbie have been married for about 12 years.

Recommended articles

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fans ask Jalang'o to share results after purchasing mukombero

Fans ask Jalang'o to share results after purchasing mukombero

The play that brought Bobi Wine, Barbie together

The play that brought Bobi Wine, Barbie together

8 steps to healing after sexual trauma

8 steps to healing after sexual trauma

5 easy-to-make breakfasts that will make your kids love you

5 easy-to-make breakfasts that will make your kids love you

Here is why Tiffany Haddish bought a wedding dress despite not being engaged

Here is why Tiffany Haddish bought a wedding dress despite not being engaged

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

Resurfaced video of CS Ababu's unique bedroom setup sparks curiosity

Resurfaced video of CS Ababu's unique bedroom setup sparks curiosity

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

Why Omosh hasn't moved into house he received as a gift, 2 years after completion

Why Omosh hasn't moved into house he received as a gift, 2 years after completion

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Things to consider before becoming a side chick

5 things to consider before becoming a side chick

Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield both bought a Tesla

Common phrases used by chronic liars that prove they are lying

Young lady kissing older man

Things you should know before you date an older man

Acts of service are important in keeping relationships [Palmfront]

5 things your partner loves but would never ask for