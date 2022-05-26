RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Rick Ross confirms being in a romantic relationship with Hamisa Mobetto

She is Mine - Rick Ross on dating Hamisa Mobetto

American rapper Rick Ross with Tanzanian model and Diamond Platnumz's baby mama, Hamisa Mobetto

American Rapper William Leonard Roberts II, popularly known as Rick Ross has finally addressed the nature of his relationship with Tanzanian fashionpreneur and singer Hamisa Mobetto.

In an Insta-live the two did together- Rick Ross confirmed to the world that he is in a romantic relationship with the fashionpreneur.

During the live-video chat, Hamisa said ‘They wanna know if we are dating’ to which Rick Ross replied ‘Yes she’s mine’.

The singer who just dropped a new EP dubbed ‘Yours Truly’ also reminded the rapper of his promise to visit Tanzania.

"My mother wants cows (dowry), you remember when you guys talked, she asked when are you brining the cows for dowry, and I told her I’m gonna talk to him,” Hamisa Mobetto posed.

This is the first time the two are admitting to being an item after months of denying and keeping things under wraps.

In September 2021, during an interview with Tanzania’s media personality Lil Ommy Rick Ross failed to deny or confirm if he was dating Hamisa.

The Award-winning rapper and businessman said that he was ready to support Ms Mobetto accomplish all her dreams because she is a good entrepreneur.

“I have to be honest, there is a connection, how much you wanna me to tell you about it?, I'm gonna leave that to her…but she is such a beautiful person, beautiful spirit and she is a huge entrepreneur and I want to help her take it to the next level because she is doing a great job and I'm proud of her.

"There are a couple of other things but all in all I just wanna see her win,” said Rick Ross.

Rick Ross also mentioned that he is planning to visit Tanzania very soon.

Ross’s statement on his friendship with Hamisa came at a time he had raised eyebrows with comments on Hamisa Mobetto’s page whenever she uploads new photos.

In the past few months, Ross was gushing over Ms Mobetto’s beauty in almost every photo she uploads, an act that has left many with questions.

Many speculated that Ross was trying to get Hamisa’s attention for them to start a relationship. In the same spirit, the rapper managed to secured Hamisa a deal with Luc Belaire and an interview with Luc Belaire CEO under their Self-Made segment.

