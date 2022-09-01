Sherlyne Anyango reveals reason for break up with comedian Obinna

In a question-and-answer session on her Instagram, Anyango said had things been smooth between her and Obinna the two would have still been together.

“Was Obinna treating you right? Au ni baby mama wake anacause drama mingi?” the curious fan asked.

“If he was I would be with him and anyway I wont answer anymore questions about him I’m so happy where I am,” she responded.

Sherlyne Anyango reveals reason for break up with Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

Anyango further agreed that Obinna was immature during the time the two were love birds.

The two broke up with Anyango getting married to another fiancé a relationship which did not last.

“Are you still married or that ended?” Another curious fan asked.

“It ended unfortunately. I think marriage is a scam” Sherlyne said.

The revelation by Anyango comes as Obinna is engaged in accusations by his baby mama for infidelity.

Sherlyne Anyango Pulse Live Kenya

Obinna recently rubbished claims that he is funded by a sponsor justifying that he does seven jobs to be able to support his lifestyle and provide for his children .

“If I had a sugar mummy I would not be waking up at 4:00 am, I could not be doing the seven shows, not sleeping. I get home at around 3:00 am, sleep for a few minutes, and head out for the next show.

“Why would I do all this if I had a sugar mummy?" asked Obinna.

Obinna further vowed to go to court for defamations citing that his Baby mama is taking advantage of his silence on the matter.

Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian has also said he is going to solely support his kids and would begin to take back what he bought for his baby mama.