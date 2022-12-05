RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Signs she will say yes when you pop the question

Fabian Simiyu

The best part of a relationship is when a guy proposes and the lady says yes

Some people tend to hurry when it comes to proposing hence the sudden surge in rejection recently. How can one tell that his girlfriend will accept when he pops out the commitment question?

A lady who is ready to settle with you will always bring out future conversations just to see how you react and think about it.

As a man, this is not a trap but a way of trying to figure out if you are reading from the same page. This always shows that she is comfortable around you and just waiting for you to pop the question.

Ladies tend to be vulnerable when drunk. A lady who loves and adores you will probably call you when drunk just to talk to you.

Ladies are usually petty when drunk and when she opens up to you during such moments is a sign that she treasures you.

Just know that you are in the semi-finals when the family of the girl that you are seeing starts talking about you and interacting with you freely.

A lady who loves and cherishes you will always want to cook for you no matter the situation.

Such ladies tend to be good cooks and they always do this on purpose so as to build a deep connection between the two of you through her meals.

Others will go to the extent of carrying a frying pan to your place just to cook you tasty Chapatis and pancakes.

This happens most of the time when a lady buys you portraits, utensils and door mats for your house.

A lady can only do this if she associates your house with hers. Ladies love it when a house is in order.

If your girl matches the above descriptions, go claim your gem brother!

