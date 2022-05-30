RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Simon and wife Sarah Kabu expecting baby number 3

Congratulations Simon & Sarah Kabu

Bonfire Adventures proprietors Simon Kabu and Sarah Kabu have announced that they are expecting baby number three into their family.

The couple made the announcement in a unique way – putting up a short video capturing a cake and a caption on a plate that read; 'ready to be a Dad again'.

“Yes, I’m too ready to be one, I haven’t hanged my boots yet,” Simon Kabu says in the short clip.

On the other hand, Sarah could be heard congratulating her husband

“Congratulations,” an excited Sarah tells her hubby.

Sharing the video, Simon wrote; “Sometimes blessings comes in doubles.#thekabus . Blessed Sunday. Write something if you feel blessed with anything,”.

The Bonfire Adventures managing director Sarah Kabu and Simon’s announcement has attracted lots of congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans.

djmokenya “Haulali brother 😂👏👏👏”

nycewanjeri “Another cub 😍😍.... Congratulations 👏”

vancey_moraa “Congratulations the kabus🎊🎊. May this baby make the bond even more strong! Blessings 🙌❤️”

negmaosman “Congratulations🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌”

cathy_wanj “Congratulations”

chichibelakah “Haiya😳!!! Congrats good peoples”

agnewton.kinyua18 “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥congratulations to this beautiful couple 💑 ❤ 💖”

oranailspot “Congratulations ❤️”

shik_u “Congratulations 🎉🎉”

The pregnancy come months after the love birds ironed out their differences, that had exposed the cracks in their marriage.

Sarah Kabu on April 13 apologized for publicly airing the troubles her marriage was going through. Sarah said that she regretted washing their dirty linen in public – asking her hubby for forgiveness.

She went on to denounce her earlier statements, saying all is well in their marriage and they will be sorting out their differences off-social media.

“Sorry my family. When I was in distress I said things that I should not have said online and thus misleading. Life is a lesson and we learn every day.

"Forgive me Simon. Lest sort our issues offline. All is well. Please keeps us in your prayers,” read the statement from Sarah Kabu.

Simon Kabu and Sarh Kabu
Simon Kabu and Sarh Kabu Simon Kabu and Sarh Kabu Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Sarah Kabu opens up on separation with Simon Kabu, his two baby Mamas [Video]

Sarah confessed that her marriage with Kabu has not been a bed of roses and she is tired of living a lie on social media.

“It reached a point I said I don’t want to live a fake life anymore. I will live the real me and who I am. Sometimes I see people are getting inspired by me and yet I’m just showing the good part, they have not seen the bad part. Many look at us like humble people, and we have become soft targets for bad people and that’s why you see sometimes I hit back. 70 percent were very good people,” Sarah said.

In her narration, Ms Kabu admitted that their marriage has reached a point where she is contemplating separation and discussions are already ongoing on the same.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

