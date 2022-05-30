Simon and wife Sarah Kabu expecting baby number 3

The couple made the announcement in a unique way – putting up a short video capturing a cake and a caption on a plate that read; 'ready to be a Dad again'.

“Yes, I’m too ready to be one, I haven’t hanged my boots yet,” Simon Kabu says in the short clip.

Simon and wife Sarah Kabu expecting baby number three Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Sarah could be heard congratulating her husband

“Congratulations,” an excited Sarah tells her hubby.

Sharing the video, Simon wrote; “Sometimes blessings comes in doubles.#thekabus . Blessed Sunday. Write something if you feel blessed with anything,”.

The Bonfire Adventures managing director Sarah Kabu and Simon’s announcement has attracted lots of congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans.

Congratulatory messages from fans and followers

djmokenya “Haulali brother 😂👏👏👏”

nycewanjeri “Another cub 😍😍.... Congratulations 👏”

vancey_moraa “Congratulations the kabus🎊🎊. May this baby make the bond even more strong! Blessings 🙌❤️”

chichibelakah “Haiya😳!!! Congrats good peoples”

agnewton.kinyua18 “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥congratulations to this beautiful couple 💑 ❤ 💖”

Sarah Kabu begs hubby for forgiveness

The pregnancy come months after the love birds ironed out their differences, that had exposed the cracks in their marriage.

Sarah Kabu on April 13 apologized for publicly airing the troubles her marriage was going through. Sarah said that she regretted washing their dirty linen in public – asking her hubby for forgiveness.

She went on to denounce her earlier statements, saying all is well in their marriage and they will be sorting out their differences off-social media.

“Sorry my family. When I was in distress I said things that I should not have said online and thus misleading. Life is a lesson and we learn every day.

"Forgive me Simon. Lest sort our issues offline. All is well. Please keeps us in your prayers,” read the statement from Sarah Kabu.

Simon Kabu and Sarh Kabu Pulse Live Kenya

Sarah confessed that her marriage with Kabu has not been a bed of roses and she is tired of living a lie on social media.

“It reached a point I said I don’t want to live a fake life anymore. I will live the real me and who I am. Sometimes I see people are getting inspired by me and yet I’m just showing the good part, they have not seen the bad part. Many look at us like humble people, and we have become soft targets for bad people and that’s why you see sometimes I hit back. 70 percent were very good people,” Sarah said.