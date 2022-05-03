Singer Cece Sagini & hubby Victor Peace breakup after 4 years in marriage

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, the two love birds shared a joint statement, alerting their fans and followers that their relationship has ended.

The two said they opted to make their breakup public basing on the fact that they have always shared their happy moments with their social media in-laws.

Singer Cece Sagini & hubby Victor Peace announce end of their 4-year Marriage Pulse Live Kenya

"After 4+ years of walking this journey as the best of friends, with much prayer and consideration we have decided to come to the end of our road. As we once shared our journey publicly, it is in the same spirit that we share this statement,” reads part of the statement.

The couple also acknowledged that arriving on the decision to go their separate ways was not easy but necessary.

“Coming to this decision was tough but necessary for our general well-being and holistic happiness. There are no salacious events at the root of our decision. We still cherish our friendship and wish each other the very best,” Cece and Victor said.

Ms Sagini who ditched the secular music industry for gospel back in October 2017, officiated her union with Victor the same year through a lavish white wedding.

Cece and Peace’s love story started at Blankets and Wine and was formalized on The Trend.

Victor first spotted the beautiful Cece Sagini at a Blankets and Wine event and lost his marbles due to her unparalleled beauty.