Singer Cece Sagini & hubby Victor Peace breakup after 4 years in marriage

Dennis Milimo

Sagini and her hubby got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2017

Singer Cece Sagini & hubby Victor Peace announce end of their 4-year Marriage
Singer Cece Sagini & hubby Victor Peace announce end of their 4-year Marriage

Kenyan singer Cece Sagini Kemunto and her photographer Husband Victor Peace Karanja have announced the end of their marriage after four years.

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, the two love birds shared a joint statement, alerting their fans and followers that their relationship has ended.

The two said they opted to make their breakup public basing on the fact that they have always shared their happy moments with their social media in-laws.

Singer Cece Sagini & hubby Victor Peace announce end of their 4-year Marriage
Singer Cece Sagini & hubby Victor Peace announce end of their 4-year Marriage Singer Cece Sagini & hubby Victor Peace announce end of their 4-year Marriage Pulse Live Kenya

"After 4+ years of walking this journey as the best of friends, with much prayer and consideration we have decided to come to the end of our road. As we once shared our journey publicly, it is in the same spirit that we share this statement,” reads part of the statement.

The couple also acknowledged that arriving on the decision to go their separate ways was not easy but necessary.

“Coming to this decision was tough but necessary for our general well-being and holistic happiness. There are no salacious events at the root of our decision. We still cherish our friendship and wish each other the very best,” Cece and Victor said.

Singer Cece Sagini & hubby Victor Peace announce end of their 4-year Marriage
Singer Cece Sagini & hubby Victor Peace announce end of their 4-year Marriage Singer Cece Sagini & hubby Victor Peace announce end of their 4-year Marriage Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Sagini who ditched the secular music industry for gospel back in October 2017, officiated her union with Victor the same year through a lavish white wedding.

Cece and Peace’s love story started at Blankets and Wine and was formalized on The Trend.

Victor first spotted the beautiful Cece Sagini at a Blankets and Wine event and lost his marbles due to her unparalleled beauty.

He then proposed to Cece live on The Trend back in 2015 and in 2017 they walked down the Aisle in an exquisite Wedding.

Dennis Milimo

