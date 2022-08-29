RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Size 8, DJ Mo address separation rumors

Amos Robi

Rumor of the two separating began after they unfollowed each other on Instagram

Size 8 and DJ MO
Size 8 and DJ MO

Celebrity couple Size 8 and DJ Mo have addressed word of their marriage being on the rocks.

In an interview with Plug TV, the couple said their marriage was just like any other couple’s marriage which experienced turbulences from time to time but they were okay and had not broken up.

They couple further said what they chose to post was what they wanted known to the public as most of their affairs were very private dismissing word that they had all their private affairs in the public space.

“We post occasionally to show we have highs and lows but we also put what we want people to know and not like many say that we share our entire lives on social media,” DJ Mo said.

Size 8 and DJ MO
Size 8 and DJ MO

READ: Size 8 and Dj Mo unfollow each other on Instagram

Supporting her husband, Size 8 said they have matured in their marriage and now handle matters differently compared to earlier. Size 8 revealed that Rev Cathy Kiuna was occasionally forced to intervene to have the two stay in line in their early stage of marriage.

“We are a normal couple there’s a time we even don’t talk to each other, our egos sometimes take control of us but we get back together and push on, the most important thing is to learn and avoiding making comparisons with other couples on social media,” she explained.

Word of the two having issues came up after it emerged they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

DJ Mo and Size 8
DJ Mo and Size 8

The move led to lots of speculations around their love life, with a section guessing that the two might be going through a rough patch in their relationship.

Sources have also reported that the couple is no longer living together in their matrimonial home.

In 2020, the former Crossover 101 presenter and resident DJ was accused of cheating on Size 8 with a lady who opened up to Edgar Obare, by sharing their private chats and screenshots of her video calls with Mo.

READ: Reactions over Size 8's viral video casting out demons during church service

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

