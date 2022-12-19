ADVERTISEMENT
Vera Sidika confirms 2nd pregnancy with Brown Mauzo [Photo]

Amos Robi

Vera was forced to cancel a planned cosmetic surgery after learning she was expectant

Vera Sidika announces pregnancy for baby number two
Vera Sidika announces pregnancy for baby number two

Businesswoman Vera Sidika has announced being pregnant for baby number two with her fiancé Brown Mauzo.

In an Instagram post, Vera announced the news that will see her family expand, noting that she discovered she was expectant just days before she went for breast enlargement surgery, forcing her to put the plans on hold.

“Sweethearts, Asia’s sibling is on the way!!!🎊💃🏼God had plans for our little family to grow bigger 🙏Imagine we Discovered at 4 & half months ☺️ just when I was about to go for my breast enlargement surgery 😂 I had to cancel my trip & embrace our little miracle 😍🎊” she wrote.

Vera Sidika announces pregnancy for baby number two
Vera Sidika announces pregnancy for baby number two Vera Sidika announces pregnancy for baby number two Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vera Sidika's daughter Asia Brown launches her first business at 6 months

Further expressing her joy, the mother of one said she was excited that she was going to give her daughter a sibling to grow with.

“I’ve learnt that being pregnant means every day is another day closer to meeting the other love of our life. Thanks to hubby @brownmauzo254 for this blessing & shooting babies every year 😂🤣 today, we’re officially 7 months pregnant 🤰 Super happy that Asia gets a sibling she’ll grow with,” Vera said.

Vera makes the news public after speculations from hawk-eyed fans who had given hints of her being expectant.

Vera shares the news as she plans to seal her relationship with her bae Brown Mauzo at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

Vera Sidika with bae Brown Mauzo
Vera Sidika with bae Brown Mauzo Vera Sidika announces pregnancy for baby number two Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pomp and colour - How Vera Sidika's daughter's birthday party went down [Video]

The diva added that being a perfectionist, she is in no rush as she would like to plan every detail of her wedding to perfection.

"Yes. We are thinking end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024. I'm a perfectionist so I would really want to take time planning every detail to perfection." Vera said.

Vera welcomed her first daughter on October 20, 2021.

