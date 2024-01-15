The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

4 common mistakes newly married women make

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Embarking on a new chapter in life, such as marriage, often brings immense joy and excitement.

Common mistakes married couples make [Image: Danie James]
Common mistakes married couples make [Image: Danie James]

However, there are some common pitfalls that some married women may encounter at the beginning of a marriage. Here are some potential mistakes to be mindful of:

1. Taking on all the housework without seeking help: It's easy to fall into traditional gender roles, but a healthy marriage involves shared responsibilities.

It's essential to communicate openly about expectations regarding household chores and to work together to create a fair division of labor.

2. Inviting people into the marriage too early: Building a strong foundation for your marriage is necessary, and involving too many external opinions or introducing complex issues too early can add unnecessary stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's important to prioritize the bond between you and your partner before seeking advice or input from others.

3. Trying too hard to please in-laws: While it's natural to want to get along with your in-laws, it's essential to establish boundaries and not compromise your well-being to please others.

Striking a balance between maintaining a positive relationship with your in-laws and asserting your own needs is key.

4. Neglecting self-care: It's easy to get caught up in the demands of a new marriage, but it's important to prioritize self-care.

Neglecting your own needs can lead to burnout and potentially strain the relationship. Taking time for personal hobbies, friendships, and relaxation is essential for overall well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each partner should feel comfortable expressing their needs and concerns, and both should work together to build a healthy, supportive relationship. Marriage is a journey that requires continuous effort from both individuals involved.

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 common mistakes newly married women make

4 common mistakes newly married women make

Charmed or conned? 12 weird reasons Nairobi women can't resist Naija brodas

Charmed or conned? 12 weird reasons Nairobi women can't resist Naija brodas

The 5 stages of love, and why your relationship may not make it past stage 3

The 5 stages of love, and why your relationship may not make it past stage 3

10 silent warning signs you have high blood pressure

10 silent warning signs you have high blood pressure

Here’s why your body suddenly jerks while sleeping

Here’s why your body suddenly jerks while sleeping

10 common habits ruining your teeth health

10 common habits ruining your teeth health

10 hidden fashion gems that transform your look

10 hidden fashion gems that transform your look

7 foods you should incorporate in your diet to kill stomach parasites

7 foods you should incorporate in your diet to kill stomach parasites

Many married couples can’t have children because of this reason

Many married couples can’t have children because of this reason

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Happy couple

Charmed or conned? 12 weird reasons Nairobi women can't resist Naija brodas

4 things you shouldn't do when your ex moves on

4 things you shouldn't do when your ex moves on

How do you recognise and stop negging? [Women'sHealth]

What is negging, and how do you recognise it?

Many married couple can't have children because of this reason [shuttershock]

Many married couples can’t have children because of this reason