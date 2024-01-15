4 common mistakes newly married women make

1. Taking on all the housework without seeking help: It's easy to fall into traditional gender roles, but a healthy marriage involves shared responsibilities.

It's essential to communicate openly about expectations regarding household chores and to work together to create a fair division of labor.

2. Inviting people into the marriage too early: Building a strong foundation for your marriage is necessary, and involving too many external opinions or introducing complex issues too early can add unnecessary stress.

It's important to prioritize the bond between you and your partner before seeking advice or input from others.

3. Trying too hard to please in-laws: While it's natural to want to get along with your in-laws, it's essential to establish boundaries and not compromise your well-being to please others.

Striking a balance between maintaining a positive relationship with your in-laws and asserting your own needs is key.

4. Neglecting self-care: It's easy to get caught up in the demands of a new marriage, but it's important to prioritize self-care.

Neglecting your own needs can lead to burnout and potentially strain the relationship. Taking time for personal hobbies, friendships, and relaxation is essential for overall well-being.

