Fans speculate Nyashinski and Zia are expecting 2nd child [Photo]

Fans speculate Nyashinski and Zia are expecting 2nd child

Amos Robi

Nyashinski and Zia got married in 2019 in an invite-only traditional wedding

Nyashinski and wife Zia at KICC
Nyashinski and wife Zia at KICC

Speculation is rife that Kenyan rapper Nyashinski and his wife Zia Bett may be expecting their second child.

While attending the swearing-in ceremony of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Bett appeared to have a growing baby bump.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2020 but have kept their child’s identity under wraps.

In the inauguration ceremony, Nyashinski thrilled invited guests with an amazing performance before Sakaja took the oath of office.

Nyashinski and wife Zia at KICC during the swearing of Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja
Nyashinski and wife Zia at KICC during the swearing of Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja Nyashinski and wife Zia at KICC during the swearing of Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

He also congratulated the governor on his inauguration and spelt faith on his leadership.

"Congratulations to my friend, Governor Sakaja. It was an honour to perform at your swearing-in ceremony.We put our trust in you and we know you will make Nairobi great!" Nyashinski wrote on his Instagram page .

In 2021 Zia Bett opened up on her weight loss journey after giving birth to their first child.

An inspiring Zia posted a before and after photo of her body showing her transformation since March 2020.

The celebrity's wife encouraged her followers not to give up on getting the body their desire and to take it "a day at a time".

"I've really debated posting this transformation, only cause I can't believe that's how I'd been walking these streets and no one told me. But honestly, after bringing life to this world, anything beyond taking care of a new born is a favour.

Zia Jepkemei Bett, wife to Kenyan hip-hop musician Nyashinski
Zia Jepkemei Bett, wife to Kenyan hip-hop musician Nyashinski Pulse Live Kenya

"Though for me, I vividly remember looking in the mirror and just hating how I looked and felt. I didn't wanna feel like that anymore. I knew I could look better, I knew I could feel better," her post read in part.

She went on to state that she had tried various approaches to losing the baby weight including the global Keto phenomenon.

Zia Jepkemei Bett, wife to Kenyan hip-hop musician Nyashinski
Zia Jepkemei Bett, wife to Kenyan hip-hop musician Nyashinski Pulse Live Kenya

"I've tried keto/healthy eating/working out so many times and it does get overwhelming to imagine your life without all those delicious things, or just magically going to the gym everyday, but just put your mind to that ONE day."

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

