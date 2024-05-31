Ruto's State House aide Kipchumba Karori weds in exquisite ceremony [Photos]

During the Friday ceremony, the couple was surrounded by family, friends, and notable figures who came to witness their union.

The ceremony, attended by several high-profile guests, was a testament to the couple's deep love and commitment to each other.

Adding to the splendor of the event was the stunning convoy that escorted the bride and groom.

A classic red 1930 Ford V8 Safari Wagon at Kipchumba Karori Pulse Live Kenya

The couple made their grand entrance in beautifully adorned vintage cars, capturing the essence of timeless elegance.

The convoy featured a classic red 1930 Ford V8 Safari Wagon, decorated with an array of fresh flowers, setting a romantic and nostalgic tone for the occasion.

The wedding convoy also included a pristine Vintage 1938 Rolls Royce Phantom Limousine, elegantly embellished with floral arrangements, further enhancing the fairy-tale atmosphere of the celebration

Among the attendees was First Lady Rachel Ruto, who shared a heartfelt message of congratulations and blessings for the newlyweds.

First Lady Rachel Ruto gifts Kipchumba Karori and Dorcas Jepchumba during their wedding in Nairobi on May 31, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

She quoted Matthew 19:6, saying, “So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore, what God has joined together, let no one separate.”

First Lady Rachel Ruto extended her well-wishes to the couple, stating, "I extend my congratulations to Kipchumba Karori and Dorcas Jepchumba on their sacred union.

"May their journey together be filled with blessings, joy, and the kind of love that grows stronger every day. Here's to a lifetime of happiness and togetherness,"

She presented the couple with a beautiful painting, symbolizing her blessings and hopes for their union.

Chief of Staff Felix Koskei also graced the occasion, expressing his joy and support for the couple.

He posted, "Had the pleasure of joining the First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto, family, and friends of Dorothy Jepchumba and Kipchumba Karori for their beautiful marriage ceremony."

"Congratulations to the newlyweds and wishing them a life full of love and laughter; health and happiness!"

Photos from Kipchumba Karori and Dorcas Jepchumba's wedding in Nairobi on May 31, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii Chelilim also conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to the couple.

The wedding was a blend of elegance and tradition and was followed by a reception where guests enjoyed a feast and shared in the happiness of the newlyweds.

