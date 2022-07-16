Singer Nandy weds lover Billnass in exquisite wedding [Photos and Video]

The Celebrity couple who are expecting a baby together exchanged their vows on Saturday, July 16 at the KKKT Church in Mbezi Beach Dar es salaam.

The bride stepped out in a white flowing dress and flower tiara with the bridesmaids in tow for the big day.

Singer Nandy all dressed up for her wedding Pulse Live Kenya

Her bridesmaids were on stand-by to help her climb the stairs of the church as her gorgeous white dress sprawled around her, limiting her movement.

The diva took her place next to the groom but appeared to avoid eye contact as they waited for the preacher presiding over the event to join them in holy matrimony.

And when the moment came, the couple took their place in front of relatives and friends to exchange their vows with cameramen scrambling to capture the moment.

The exquisite wedding had all the trappings of money, fame and influence with the couple bringing the streets of Dar es salaam to a standstill.

Eager by-standers lined up the streets of Dar to catch a glimpse of the newest couple in town as Nandy and Billnass left the church.

Their convoy of over five luxury cars including a Rolls Royce, Range Rover and Mercedes Benz caused a stir in the streets as the couple left the church for the reception.

As news of the wedding, complete with video footage and photos spread across social media, netizens wished the couple well as they embark on the next phase of life as sampled in the comments below.

Nestory Alex took a jibe at ladies who “eat fare” writing: “Ladies who eat fare, have you seen how beautiful Nandy looks? Keep up that behaviour at your own peril.”

Others like Shofiz Senya attempted to explain Nandy’s mood during the event noting that: “The bride’s pregnancy made her sullen throughout the wedding.” Angel Davis: “May all parties respect marriage. Congratulations.”

Earlier in the week, the songstress had promised to keep her baby away from social media, adding that she will only make details of their child public when he/she is of age and understands what social media is.

“Kuhusu swala la mtoto, hatakuwa kwenye social media. Hakuna mtu atajua jina lake wala jinsia,” Nandy said.