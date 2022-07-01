RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
American singer Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. [karamellicikolatm]
American singer Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. [karamellicikolatm]

According to PageSix, the singer is engaged to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Recommended articles

Reports indicated that Alwyn popped the question a few months but only told their inner caucus.

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to Joe Alwyn.
Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to Joe Alwyn. Pulse Nigeria

"Basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too," the source revealed.

“Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement."

“They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone, or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant – like them.”

Swift and Alwyn have been dating since 2017. They have kept their relationship away from the prying eyes of the public.

Although, Swift has consistently recognised him as an important part of her life.

During her 2021 grammy award acceptance speech, she thanked him for his support.

“Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write,” before continuing, “And I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan non-mainstream creators treated to 2-day residency at Google

Kenyan non-mainstream creators treated to 2-day residency at Google

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged

Tina Kaggia ends her stay at Nation FM

Tina Kaggia ends her stay at Nation FM

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Comedian Professor Hamo welcomes newborn baby into his family [Photo]

Comedian Professor Hamo welcomes newborn baby into his family [Photo]

Women who cook with firewood, charcoal, or kerosene are 50% more likely to be depressed, according to a new study

Women who cook with firewood, charcoal, or kerosene are 50% more likely to be depressed, according to a new study

Gospel singer Pitson and wife Karol expecting baby number 3 [Photos]

Gospel singer Pitson and wife Karol expecting baby number 3 [Photos]

5 examples of the worst apologies you can give

5 examples of the worst apologies you can give

Trending

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Regina Daniels and her wealthy husband, Prince Ned Nwoko [nstagram/greatprincened]

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman. [insider]

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are things you really should not be talking to your partner about. [Credit: Black Excellence]

Comedian Professor Hamo welcomes newborn baby into his family [Photo]

Comedian Professor Hamo welcomes newborn baby into his family [Photo]