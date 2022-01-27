Terryanne Chebet introduces her new bae to the world [Photo]

On January 27, 2022 the former news anchor introduced her new bae to the world, in a photo posted on her social media.

However, the picture shared was captured strategically on the beach and with a sunset in the background only painting a silhouette of Chebet and her new lover locked in a kiss.

Her captioned for the photo read: ‘Te amo’, which translated from Spanish means 'I love you'.

Terryanne Chebet and her Bae Pulse Live Kenya

This is the first time the former TV girl is showcasing a public display of affection after years of keeping her dating life private.

Reactions from celebrities

sowairina Awwww yes Mama😍🤍so happy for you🥳

kambuamuziki Oh mama!!! 🤩🤎

maureenwaititu Awww!!!!! Yes to love!❤️❤️

lilmuli Chiiiiìii I'm happy for you. Omg me next!

victoria_rubadiri Awwww so elated for you!!!😍😍😍

mayahayakawa Awww Terryanne. This makes me so happy. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

muthoniwamukiri Wow 😍... Love is beautiful 😍

In March 2020, Ms Chebet disclosed that she always keeps her love life private to protect the people she is dating, and to avoid bad energy and uninvited judgment.

In an interview with Grace Msalame, Ms Chebet pointed out that she vowed to keep her love life away from the public eye and in doing so had found inner peace.

Private Love Life

“I believe there is a reason why personal is actually called personal and there are things that are your personal life that should remain that way. And if you put too much out there, it invites criticism and bad energy.

"So as for me I said I will protect my dating life, I will protect the people I date because they are not public personalities. I would rather keep that part of my life, as private as possible because it gives me peace. And nobody really needs to know until when I probably walk down the aisle and then they can know or I can still choose to keep it private. Personal has to be personal,” said Ms Chebet.

Co-parenting

In April 2020, the mother of two said that co-parenting has not been 100 per cent easy for her, especially with her second-born saying that she had to prioritize her child's wellbeing to hack it.

“For me it hasn’t been 100 per cent easy but it had to get to a place where we had to put the child first and you both ask, can we put aside our own worries, fears, our own egos, so that we put the life and interest of the child first and sometimes it might take a while.

"I always say you don’t have to be best friends with your co-parent. Mutual respect, cordial relationship, such that you’ll not pass each other, once in a while they can call and speak to the child or come pick the child,” Chebet advised.