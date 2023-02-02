ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

The perfect nail color to wear when your boyfriend proposes

Temi Iwalaiye

Everyone knows we are in cuffing season and with Valentine’s Day around the corner, there is a chance your boyfriend will pop the question.

The best ring for when he pops the question [Brides]
The best ring for when he pops the question [Brides]

Are you seeing clear signs that your boyfriend might pop the question pretty soon? Is he acting all suspicious and asking to speak with your father? Then rush to the nail technician’s shop and get your nails done. We have a wedding to plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls, you know you want to take a picture and show off to all your friends, strangers online, enemies and exes that you have transitioned from being a Miss to a Mrs. That is why your nail polish matters.

Now, some people are big fans of claw-like nails but may we suggest that this is not the time for such nails, you don’t need something elaborate because it will detract from the big rock that would most likely be on your nails.

The best nail polish is the glazed doughnut look; this uses light hues of brown or nude and a glossy over it. It's simple and effective. Your nails look incredibly cute and with minimal designs, it doesn’t distract us from the big ring on your finger.

This is the best nail polish for cuffing season [Twitter]
This is the best nail polish for cuffing season [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Also, the best nail shape is the conical shape, yes girls, leave the rectangular shape for when you are out having a good time with your friends.

That’s our verdict for the best nail for a wedding proposal; we hope you agree.

Recommended articles

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Is love transactional? - First episode of Pulse LSL premiers [Video]

Is love transactional? - First episode of Pulse LSL premiers [Video]

5 things you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours

5 things you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding

The perfect nail color to wear when your boyfriend proposes

The perfect nail color to wear when your boyfriend proposes

Miracle Baby's girlfriend treated to surprise baby shower [Photos]

Miracle Baby's girlfriend treated to surprise baby shower [Photos]

Badagry Slave Route: Slaves passed these 5 notable stops on their journey of no return

Badagry Slave Route: Slaves passed these 5 notable stops on their journey of no return

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

7 weird things men find attractive in women

7 weird things men find attractive in women

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period [Credit: DAN]

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

Court wedding saves you the luxury of hosting lots of people on your big [Love Weddings NG]

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding

7 weirdest things men find attractive in women [Credit: Getty]

7 weird things men find attractive in women

Diman Mkare and his girlfriend expecting first child

Fashion designer Diman Mkare announces expecting first child [Photos]