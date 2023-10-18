The sports category has moved to a new website.

The scary part of being a single older woman & how to enjoy life in the meantime

Temi Iwalaiye

You don’t want to be a premenopausal ‘baddie’. No one is more aware of their biological clock ticking away than a woman.

The scary part of being a single older woman [pngtree]
The scary part of being a single older woman [pngtree]
Single women praying to be married [gistreel]
Single women praying to be married [gistreel] Pulse Nigeria

When we see single women wearing wedding gowns and praying ferociously for a husband in churches, it’s not solely because they desire marriage; they might even be happy with the freedom of being single, but they cannot bear the shame that comes with being called an ‘old maid and single’.

A woman must have gotten married and given birth to children by the age of 30; if she hasn’t done these things, she is shamed by society. She is told that something must be wrong with her.

Every other achievement of hers might pale in comparison if she doesn’t have a husband. Everything she does would be seen as ‘this is why you don’t have a husband’. If she wears sexy clothes, she will be shamed. If she is too educated, she will be told her education scared men away. If she has too much money, she will be told no man wants to marry a woman who has so much money she can control him. If she has too little money, no one wants to marry a broke woman. She would be accused of spending all her youth sleeping around. She will be likened to expired milk and told that she won’t be able to give birth or have children.

With this, her desperation will grow more and more, and her decision-making when it comes to choosing the right man will dwindle. They will smell her desperation from afar and play games with her.

How to enjoy your life in the meantime [Unsplash]
How to enjoy your life in the meantime [Unsplash] Pulse Nigeria
Don’t let your life revolve around work, home, or even church. Have an extra activity that takes up your time. Try knitting, woodwork, charity work, painting, salsa dancing, tailoring, and gardening. Something that you don’t get paid for but consumes your time and fills you up with meaning and purpose.

Surround yourself with friends and family. Don’t underestimate the power of a friend group. A marriage will never replace the place of friendship, so relish the friends you have and be happy for them. You can be that fun aunt to your friend’s children and your nephew and nieces; they can even make you their resident baby sister and godmother. You enjoy the fun of having children around without full responsibility.

If you have the money to do so, freeze your eggs, so when your partner comes along, you can still give birth and you won’t have anything to worry about.

The older you get, the more attractive you will look if you take better care of yourself. The phenomenon is called 'cuntness'. Exercise, use great skin care products, and eat healthily. Don’t let yourself go, and don’t try to ‘dress’ young. You can look great and age-appropriate, but if you want to dress sexy, it’s your body and your choice.

Know that the love of your life can come at any time, and he might not come at all. That's okay. But never be so desperate that you put up with less than you deserve.

Temi Iwalaiye

