RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Felicity Shiru shares her delivery and postpartum experiences after being discharged

Masia Wambua

Felicity and Pluto received their baby on November 4.

Felicity and Thee Pluto. The couple received their bundle of joy Zoey on November 4
Felicity and Thee Pluto. The couple received their bundle of joy Zoey on November 4

Social media influencer and entrepreneur Thee Pluto and his girlfriend, Felicity Shiru recently welcomed their firstborn child whom they have named Zoey Pluto on Friday, November 4 at 9:14 AM.

The two lovebirds could not hide their joy after getting hold of their firstborn daughter as they made public their new status of being parents.

Thee Pluto who had accompanied his wife to the delivery room was all smiles as he shared the good news as he welcomed baby Zoey into the world saying she had changed his name to being a father and further giving him honor in the midst of his peers.

" I have fulfilled my dreams by getting my daughter. Welcome to the world my child, Zoey Pluto. You have changed my name to be a father and given me honor. I pray for you a great life my true love," he said.

On her side, Felicity did not have much to say but only stated the date and the time her daughter first came to the world.

Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto
Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Thee Pluto welcomes first child with Felicity Shiru

Felicity now a mother of one delivered through cesarean (C-section), just as she had previously said.

In a question and answer session with her followers, most of them wanted to know how she is faring after the delivery, as well as the experience she had during the operation.

"It is not as bad, with no pain during the process. It takes just a few minutes and the baby is out. The only thing I don't like about it is the recovery part," she said.

On yielding and producing milk for the newborn, Felicity revealed that she struggled for the first two days but has now managed to produce enough for Zoey which is a normal thing for new mothers as well as those who have given birth more than once.

Another fan wanted to know whether her sleep pattern had changed considering that the baby has to wake up at some point during the night for feeding and diaper changing to which she replied she has been calm.

Thee Pluto and his fiancée Felicity Shiru as she heads for delivery
Thee Pluto and his fiancée Felicity Shiru as she heads for delivery Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Thee Pluto's message to fiancée as she heads for the delivery room

" Not as much, baby Zoey love sleeping a lot. Once she is fully breastfed, she is well which makes her sleep most of the time," she replied.

On the epidural block which is a numbing medicine given by injection (shot) in the back. It numbs or causes a loss of feeling in the lower half of your body. This lessens the pain of contractions during childbirth.

"Not as much as people say. I somehow panicked before getting the injection but honestly, it is not as painful," she said.

She also cleared the air about the absence of her family in their life saying they have always been with her from day one only that they have been behind the cameras but very present in her every journey.

This was after a fan asked why their immediate family is never seen around with them.

Recommended articles

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Felicity Shiru shares her delivery and postpartum experiences after being discharged

Felicity Shiru shares her delivery and postpartum experiences after being discharged

CNN recognises Kenyan who makes millions and spends it all on the needy

CNN recognises Kenyan who makes millions and spends it all on the needy

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

Joe Ageyo promoted months after joining Nation Media Group

Joe Ageyo promoted months after joining Nation Media Group

Jamila Mohamed, 7 other Kenyans on list of most influential African Women

Jamila Mohamed, 7 other Kenyans on list of most influential African Women

Daddy Owen responds to Pritty Vishy after she offered herself for marriage

Daddy Owen responds to Pritty Vishy after she offered herself for marriage

Mejja scores new bae, reveals tough lessons learnt from former relationship

Mejja scores new bae, reveals tough lessons learnt from former relationship

Muthoni wa Mukiri celebrates 1st marriage anniversary with cute message

Muthoni wa Mukiri celebrates 1st marriage anniversary with cute message

Diana & Bahati welcome baby girl

Diana & Bahati welcome baby girl

Trending

Pritty Vishy and Daddy Owen. Vishy has expressed her desire to get married to Owen

Daddy Owen responds to Pritty Vishy after she offered herself for marriage

Bahati and Diana Marua

Diana & Bahati welcome baby girl

Polygamous Marriage

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

Muthoni Wa Mukiri and her Boyfriend Isaac

Muthoni wa Mukiri celebrates 1st marriage anniversary with cute message