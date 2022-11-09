Felicity Shiru shares her delivery and postpartum experiences after being discharged

The two lovebirds could not hide their joy after getting hold of their firstborn daughter as they made public their new status of being parents.

Thee Pluto who had accompanied his wife to the delivery room was all smiles as he shared the good news as he welcomed baby Zoey into the world saying she had changed his name to being a father and further giving him honor in the midst of his peers.

" I have fulfilled my dreams by getting my daughter. Welcome to the world my child, Zoey Pluto. You have changed my name to be a father and given me honor. I pray for you a great life my true love," he said.

On her side, Felicity did not have much to say but only stated the date and the time her daughter first came to the world.

Felicity now a mother of one delivered through cesarean (C-section), just as she had previously said.

In a question and answer session with her followers, most of them wanted to know how she is faring after the delivery, as well as the experience she had during the operation.

"It is not as bad, with no pain during the process. It takes just a few minutes and the baby is out. The only thing I don't like about it is the recovery part," she said.

On yielding and producing milk for the newborn, Felicity revealed that she struggled for the first two days but has now managed to produce enough for Zoey which is a normal thing for new mothers as well as those who have given birth more than once.

Another fan wanted to know whether her sleep pattern had changed considering that the baby has to wake up at some point during the night for feeding and diaper changing to which she replied she has been calm.

" Not as much, baby Zoey love sleeping a lot. Once she is fully breastfed, she is well which makes her sleep most of the time," she replied.

On the epidural block which is a numbing medicine given by injection (shot) in the back. It numbs or causes a loss of feeling in the lower half of your body. This lessens the pain of contractions during childbirth.

"Not as much as people say. I somehow panicked before getting the injection but honestly, it is not as painful," she said.

She also cleared the air about the absence of her family in their life saying they have always been with her from day one only that they have been behind the cameras but very present in her every journey.