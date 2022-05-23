RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Tiffany Haddish wants Common to buy her a building, not a ring

Philip Matogo

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish says she does not want rapper and lover Common, real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr, to give her a shiny engagement ring, but instead wants him to give her an apartment building so that love can pay the rent for a change.

The two have been lovers for some time. However, the couple have kept their love life as hidden from the public as a cat’s poop.

After two years together, however, the two have decided to come out with what keeps their relationship as hot as Rihanna in a sauna.

Haddish has done most of the talking, revealing her expectations and how she does not need anything “too extra” from her rapper and lover-in-chief.

The Girls Trip and Black Mitzvah star says she is not interested in lavish gifts or engagement rings. However, if Common wants to really turn her on, he must give her something special to match her interest in investments.

“I’m happy where I am right now, I’m enjoying it. I’m not going to put nothing extra on it. If he want to marry me, he can get me an apartment building,” Haddish revealed.

“Give me a duplex, an eightplex, or something. (Friends will ask me), ‘What? I thought you were engaged, where are your carats?’ ‘Carats? Girl, please, I got units!’” she says.

She continued, “This is going to appreciate over time. The ring might lose its value but land, now that right there. I want a deed. That’s h-o-t!”

It is clear that Haddish’s love “don’t cost a thing”, if you can afford to make her rich.

Philip Matogo Philip Matogo Philip Matogo is a politics and business writer.

