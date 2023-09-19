The sports category has moved to a new website.

A Gen Z's take: Miss Njagi shares subtle way she shows interest in a guy

Amos Robi and Fabian Simiyu

Miss Njagi pointed out that while traditionally men pursued women, women now also make their advances toward men they're interested in.

Content creator Miss Njagi
Content creator Miss Njagi

TikToker and content creator Miss Njangi, has shared her thoughts on the dynamic of women pursuing men in relationships, challenging the notion that women today predominantly pursue men, especially after reaching their 30s.

While appearing on Pulse Live's 'Crush Call Show', Miss Njangi expressed her disagreement with the idea that women typically become more proactive in pursuing relationships as they age.

The 20-year old believes that such a dynamic would make the relationship feel uncomfortable and it is against the traditional norms of dating.

"Mwanaume ndio anafaa akuwe bold enough aniapproach ndio hata tukiwa kwa relationship isikue weird," she said.

Content creator Miss Njagi
Content creator Miss Njagi

She further pointed out that in the contemporary dating landscape, men are often less persistent when pursuing women they admire. She considers men who are genuinely persistent to be a rarity.

Miss Njangi, however, didn't just critique the status quo; she also offered her own unique approach to indicating interest in someone without overtly expressing it.

According to her, a simple act like asking for someone's number can serve as a subtle sign of interest.

"I will ask for your number and won't call you so just join the dots," she humorously mentioned.

Delving deeper into Miss Njangi's preferences as a potential partner, she revealed that she values qualities such as intelligence, maturity, and cleanliness in a man.

Content creator Miss Njagi
Content creator Miss Njagi Content creator Miss Njagi Pulse Live Kenya

Asked how she would age the smartness of a man Njagi pointed out that the simple everyday situations and experiences tell a lot about how smart a man is.

Furthermore, Miss Njangi emphasised that one deal breaker for her in any relationship would be infidelity.

She made it clear that she wouldn't tolerate cheating, underlining the importance of trust and loyalty in a romantic partnership.

Njagi said the excuse that men's self-control is sabotaged was lame insisting that self-control should not be a seasonal virtue to hold.

Amos Robi and Fabian Simiyu

