Mejja scores new bae, reveals tough lessons learnt from former relationship

Masia Wambua

Mejja alias Mtoto wa Khadija opens up about moving on after publicised break up with ex-wife

Genge musician Mejja

Genge artiste, Mejja has opened up that he is back in the dating scene after parting ways with his ex-wife Milly Wairimu.

According to the musician, the two have been together for quite some time, only that he has taken everything low key, unlike what was the case with his former relationship.

He was speaking to content creator and YouTuber, Makena.

The musician who has been in the industry for more than 15 years, however revealed that he had opted to maintain a low profile on the matter, saying he had learned lessons on relationships from his past union which he did not want to resurface.

"I have learned a lot from my past mistakes. Nowadays am not posting anything about my family and it has helped me in a big way," he said.

Mejja during a live performance at The Loft Pulse Live Kenya

"It is not a new relationship. We have been together for quite some time. No pictures, no videos. I learned my lesson. I have noticed that when I post or share a picture, things go wrong, so I decided not to post but live a life away from social media," he added.

Asked whether he plans to wed soon, Mejja hesitated, saying he is not in a rush because his fiancée is on her own career path and he intends to enjoy things as they are at the moment.

"I don't know because she is in her career and we are going to take matters slowly because she is in her profession, thus we are taking issues at a slow pace," he noted.

Mejja during a live performance in Australia on July 23, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

He completely refused to comment about his former relationship with Milly and their child but noted the kid knows him very well and that he has been supporting them in his capacity as a father.

"I do not want issues," he said about Milly who he is said to have a child with. " I don't want issues, ask me anything about family in a general manner. I don't want," he added.

When Mejja and his ex-wife parted ways, they blamed each other for their breakup and hung their dirty linen all over social media platforms, a matter he is keen not to let repeat again.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

