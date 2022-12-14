US-based Kalenjin rapper Sandra Chebet known by her stage name Msupa has finally announced expecting her second child.
Msupa S confirms expecting 2nd child with beautiful message
Msupa S had initially denied being pregnant after fans spotted a baby bump during her wedding
Msupa S through her Instagram page shared the news expressing her joy and gratitude for the bundle of joy she is expecting.
“Being fruitful is the most wonderful blessing 🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️thank you God once again 🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️,” she wrote.
The rapper made the news public after denying she was expectant during her wedding when sharp-eyed fans noticed her baby bump.
Fans are however happy for Msupa S and some sent congratulatory messages to her wishing her a safe delivery.
Estaciah More blessings love n congratulations 👏
Laurecia_loh Congratulations and Pregnancy looks good on you🙌❤️
Lizahkeru Congratulations @msupasofficial, wishing you God's blessings
Supiah24 Saw this in the wedding gown, congratulations
Msupa S, who is behind the hit collabo ‘Watajua Hawajui’ featuring Khaligraph Jones, tied the knot with her partner in November 2022 in a civil ceremony in the United States.
Taking to her Instagram to celebrate her new progress in life, Msupa S sent her appreciation to many who congratulated her on her wedding.
“3 years down the line and finally today on the 18th of November 2022 I said yes I do to my best friend and the love of my life ❤️,” Msupa S wrote.
Msupa S welcomed her first child, a baby girl in October 2021.
