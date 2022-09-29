Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi celebrate baby Seven's 1st birthday in style [Photos]

In one of the videos shared by Mdee, the proud parent was seen dancing with the boy in her arms to a piece of sweet soothing music playing in the background.

The power couple who jointly own a growing lifestyle brand chose a wildlife theme for their son's birthday with the Big 5 animals native to Africa featuring strongly on cupcakes and the décor.

Pulse Live Kenya

The singer in the post she shared is all smiles accompanied by a message of appreciation for how the boy has grown saying she is honored to be the boy's mother.

"See what the Lord has done. Seven is 1 and it feels like you just got here. My baby, you’re a divine gift and I am honored to be your mama. Thank you for being our biggest blessing," she captioned the video clip.

She also registered her gratitude for having the boy whom she says is a big blessing to the family from God which she shows by dancing the underground gospel music and expressing her gratitude through the same.

"No long speech just a moment of worship and a prayer that we can continue to give God the glory for your life always. I love you with all of me for as long as I live my Bobo. Happy 1st birthday," she captioned the video.

Rotimi, on his side, shared a video where he is seen sitting in a rocker chair while holding his son in his arms cuddling the birthday boy to calmness.

"From the day I first held you to 1 year later. Nothing will ever change in how much I love you. I’ll always hold you with this much love even when you are big as heaven. Happy birthday, son. It’s only fitting that your birthday is on national sons day," Rotimi wrote.

National Son's Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. It is celebrated on March 4 and September 28.

This day is for appreciating all the boys and it focuses on how parents have raised their children Seven is lucky his birthday rhymes with a big day of celebration.

The celebrity couple welcomed their son last year, September 28, 2021, and in a bid to share the good news with their social media followers, the couple shared a close-up photo of their newborn’s hand on their accounts and revealed his name alongside a crown and dove emojis in the caption.

Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Actor Rotimi pampers Vanessa Mdee with sweet words as she turns 34

The couple has since their union in 2020 served up enviable couple goals for many of their fans, and they do not shy away from sharing their romantic love story on social media.

As the two announced the name of the boy, Rotimi said his name is Adeoluwa Seven, meaning God's crown.

On her side, Mdee said seven is God's number of completion: "This child signifies that to me and my husband. He is our completion and he's a blessing from God."

That is how the two celebrities arrived at the name Seven.

Pulse Live Kenya