Vanessa Mdee and bae announce pregnancy for baby number 2 [Video]

The singer made the announcement at a beautiful gender reveal party alongside her fiancé. Vanessa could not hide her joy at the discovery she was expecting a baby girl as she jumped up in happiness.

“Baby No. 2 🙏🏽🎊✨GLORY TO GOD … it’s a girl,” Vanessa wrote.

There were massive congratulations from friends and fans who wished Vanessa a beautiful pregnancy journey till her delivery.

Here are some of the reactions:

talliaoyando Awwwww Vane the joy on your face. Congratulations my love Congratulations to you and your growing family 💖💙

theemwalimurachel 🙌🏾🙌🏾 woooooow! God bless your family dear!

eudoxie The joy on your face 😍😍😍 congratulations sis I’m so happy for you guys!! 🙏🏽❤️

alainesinga Congratulations beautiful sister💕💕💕💕💕

gracematata Congrats!!! More blessings to you and yours

lilianmbabazi Yayyyyy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You guys are blessed and highly favored. May God continue to show you how much HE Loves you 😊😊😊

gracensalon Zaaa mamaaa zaaa watoto ni watamu jamani na MUNGU ampe kila mwenye kuhitaj

asmara_beauty_ Congratulations vee nimewatch hii video tiktok Mara zote 😍😍 insta hata sijui mara ngpi I can’t get enough God to glory 😍😍👏

isariaclothingboutique Awh woooooooooooooooooow!!! Amen, glory be to the most high God beautiful @vanessamdee !! We are so very happy for you guys.

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa and Rotimi welcomed their first child on September 29, 2021, who they named Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho.

The couple started, dating in October 2019. Vanessa was first spotted on a 'baecation' in Miami with the Power actor Rotimi popularly known as Andre Coleman in the series.