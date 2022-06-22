Wahu and Nameless expecting their third child together [Video]

The couple announced the good news via a short video shared on Wahu’s Instagram page and fans could not keep calm.

Before putting up the video, Wahu shared a series of posts saying she was about to make a very special announcement.

“I’m about to make a special announcement… I’m excited overjoyed humbled, yet anxious about it,” Wahu said.

After a few hours, Wahu made it public that their family is expanding and baby number three is on the way.

“Deep by The M'Z - link in bio! Overjoyed, humbled, grateful, M-let loading,” Wahu captioned the video announcing the pregnancy.

The song Deep is an Afro reggae tune that was produced by Cedo and written by Brandon Israel and it highlights the honeymoon stage of love.

It is the 6th single off the upcoming M'z Album which includes This Love Ya Wahu, This Love Ya Nameless, Te Amo, Feeling and Back it Up.

Reactions from celebrities' and fans on Wahu's announcement

nanaowiti I guessed right!! Congratulations darling. A healthy baby loading 🎊🎉🎈🎊

jmatubia Aaawww congratulations ❤️❤️

nicahthequeen Congratulations 👏 👏 ariririririri....Deep tumezama

millychebby Oh wow! Congratulations mama 💐

millywajesus Congratulations. This soo beautiful 😍

officialjanetmbugua Giiirrrlll! Congratulations to you, @namelesskenya and your beautiful girls! Love this reveal 🙌🏾

daddiemarto Not what I expected 😂😂😂 Now that’s an announcement!!! Damn!! Congratulations!!

phyasco Mayoo! So happy for y'all fam ❤

yvonnedarcq Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥I guessed right 😍 🎊👑

theemwalimurachel Ah!!!! Madaaaaaaam!!!! Nilijua tu hii baridi italeta mambo! 😂😂😂 Congratulations! 🎉🎊🎈

anitanderu Congratulations Honey❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳

iamladymandy a A hearty congratulations to the Mathenge clan ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Nameless and his wife Wahu Kagwi continue to serve couple goals and in December 2020 they were marking their 23rd anniversary since they started dating.