RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Wahu, Nameless dazzle in beautiful baby bump shoot [Photos]

Amos Robi

The couple is expecting their bundle of joy in a few weeks' time

Wahu and Nameless during baby bump photoshoot
Wahu and Nameless during baby bump photoshoot

Celebrity couple Wahu and Nameless can't wait to welcome their third child.

Photos of a baby bump photoshoot excited their fans who are also waiting for the young one to arrive.

In the earth-toned shoot, Wahu was dressed in a long gold dress while Nameless donned a copper-brow half jacket with black trousers.

Nameless had the photo captioned: “The M'z grateful for this new stage of our life together!🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿💯💯♥️”

While Wahu said: "I take nothing for granted. #grateful #number3 🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Wahu and Nameless during baby bump photoshoot
Wahu and Nameless during baby bump photoshoot Wahu and Nameless during baby bump photoshoot Pulse Live Kenya
Wahu and Nameless during baby bump photoshoot
Wahu and Nameless during baby bump photoshoot Wahu and Nameless during baby bump photoshoot Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wahu and Nameless expecting their third child together [Video]

The photos by the couple attracted positive reactions from their friends and fans:

massawejapanni 😍😍May God see you through!!!

official_roymodel_kenya I was born hearing about nameless and wahu..am aging still hearing about nameless and wahu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

jeremywangamati But for real this couple right here is a pinnacle of love and maturity unmatched 🙌. To many more beautiful things

Wahu and Nameless babybump shoot
Wahu and Nameless babybump shoot Wahu and Nameless babybump shoot Pulse Live Kenya

angeliqueangelicah These pictures have just reminded me of 🎶... nasinzia nikikuwazaa, kila siku ya calendar 🎶 Alll the best

gloriah__gich This couple❤️alafu si ungetoa @namelesskenya kitambaa kichwani angalau tumuone sasa tutamwona lini?😂😂

celestinegachuhi Beautiful ❤️❤️, May God see you through your delivery

pe_rry4387 ]The couple that keeps it real 100% since zile enzi aki mpens nikikushika weee hata kofi haitasaidia.

zubyrose6 Nyinyi ndio wale mungu alipatanisha from heaven,,,sio hiyo patanisho ya Gidi na Ghost

Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu shopping for their thirdborn on September 27, 2022
Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu shopping for their thirdborn on September 27, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wahu and Nameless celebrate 17th wedding anniversary in style emotional memories

On Tuesday, September 27, the couple shared a photo of themselves for their baby’s clothes what Wahu termed as a last minute rush.

On Friday, September 23, the family held a beautiful pink themed baby shower where they expressed their readiness to welcome their baby to the family.

Wahu was recently pushed to edge by inquisitive fans who kept questioning whether she had given birth yet they saw her baby bump.

Read Also

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wahu, Nameless dazzle in beautiful baby bump shoot [Photos]

Wahu, Nameless dazzle in beautiful baby bump shoot [Photos]

Betty Kyallo, Bahati among headliners for all-white-themed comedy show

Betty Kyallo, Bahati among headliners for all-white-themed comedy show

Interesting history of influencer marketing in Kenya

Interesting history of influencer marketing in Kenya

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

Details of cosmetic procedure behind Kate Actress' new body [Video]

Details of cosmetic procedure behind Kate Actress' new body [Video]

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

25 top designers to showcase at Nairobi Fashion Week

25 top designers to showcase at Nairobi Fashion Week

Kelvin Kinuthia and mum step out with matching outfits on birthday[Photos]

Kelvin Kinuthia and mum step out with matching outfits on birthday[Photos]

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House on September 29, 2022

I still want to be the Chebet he married three decades ago - Rachel Ruto

How to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship [Credit - 1stNews]

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

Barbie and Bobi Wine

Barbie tattooing my face on her back boosted my self-esteem - Bobi Wine