Wahu, Nameless dazzle in beautiful baby bump shoot [Photos]

Photos of a baby bump photoshoot excited their fans who are also waiting for the young one to arrive.

In the earth-toned shoot, Wahu was dressed in a long gold dress while Nameless donned a copper-brow half jacket with black trousers.

Nameless had the photo captioned: “The M'z grateful for this new stage of our life together!🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿💯💯♥️”

While Wahu said: "I take nothing for granted. #grateful #number3 🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Wahu and Nameless during baby bump photoshoot Pulse Live Kenya

Wahu and Nameless during baby bump photoshoot Pulse Live Kenya

The photos by the couple attracted positive reactions from their friends and fans:

massawejapanni 😍😍May God see you through!!!

official_roymodel_kenya I was born hearing about nameless and wahu..am aging still hearing about nameless and wahu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

jeremywangamati But for real this couple right here is a pinnacle of love and maturity unmatched 🙌. To many more beautiful things

Wahu and Nameless babybump shoot Pulse Live Kenya

angeliqueangelicah These pictures have just reminded me of 🎶... nasinzia nikikuwazaa, kila siku ya calendar 🎶 Alll the best

gloriah__gich This couple❤️alafu si ungetoa @namelesskenya kitambaa kichwani angalau tumuone sasa tutamwona lini?😂😂

celestinegachuhi Beautiful ❤️❤️, May God see you through your delivery

pe_rry4387 ]The couple that keeps it real 100% since zile enzi aki mpens nikikushika weee hata kofi haitasaidia.

zubyrose6 Nyinyi ndio wale mungu alipatanisha from heaven,,,sio hiyo patanisho ya Gidi na Ghost

Pulse Live Kenya

On Tuesday, September 27, the couple shared a photo of themselves for their baby’s clothes what Wahu termed as a last minute rush.

On Friday, September 23, the family held a beautiful pink themed baby shower where they expressed their readiness to welcome their baby to the family.