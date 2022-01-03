What I love most about my husband Zack - Murugi Munyi

In a recent interview, the former TV presenter explained that she loves that her husband has a calm disposition.

Noting that the quality has come in handy during their marriage, Mrs Munyi divulged that it is part of the reason they were able to wade through breakup rumours in 2021.

"The thing I'd say I love the most about my husband is his calmness, he must be the most level-headed human being I've ever met. I have a tendency to panic and get overwhelmed with all the things I have to do and he is always the voice of reason. He'll say something like, 'Babe, you have it handled,' and yet he is the one who always has it handled!" the YouTuber explained.

Supporting Mrs Munyi's point, her co-host on the TMI Podcast Lydia Mukami added: "His world is so handled it's sometimes scary. Even when the world was burning he was just calm saying 'Don't worry'!"

Mrs Munyi added: "I need that because I would lose my mind but he always has things handled."

The couple is raising three young children together and they have survived some overbearing press over the years.

They decided to keep details of their marriage private following unflattering reports published by gossip tabloids in 2021.

"It has taken therapy and a lot of communicating for us to get to a point where I told him, when you withdraw from me and I withhold communication, it hurts me. And he was like, well, if you come shouting, I feel disrespected. So it's a work in progress.

"We are getting better and before, we would go for two weeks without talking to each other. Our therapist told us not to let the sun set before resolving our issues. Couple therapy has saved my marriage," Mrs Murugi later stated.

On her personal Instagram page, she attributed some of the challenges in their marriage to public scrutiny.

"We realized the pressure of public scrutiny on our relationship was beginning to impact us negatively and we decided it was better to keep that part of our lives private.