The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Going through your partner's phone while they are unaware is wrong, but sometimes necessary.

Couple in bed
Couple in bed

If you ever develop the urge to go through your partner's phone, you should prepare yourself for these three things.

Be ready to keep quiet about the things you find, no matter what it is.

If you went through their phone without their knowledge confronting them about your findings may anger them or prompt them to be more cautious with their phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you can’t maintain your silence about your findings, it will be better to stay away from your partner’s phone.

Anything could be going on in your partner's world, and you have to accept that it's not everything your partner is going to tell you.

Know that your findings can potentially damage your relationship or make you insecure about yourself for a long time.

If you're not ready for drama or potential negative outcomes, it's best to refrain from going through their phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s your partner's phone, not yours, if you see some conversations that get on your nerves stop reading them.

You don’t have to confront those people for any reason.

If you can’t keep your emotions in check, it will be better to not go through your partner's phone at all.

Know that your peace of mind and sanity are paramount. If your partner is giving you reasons to doubt them then it’s time to sit them down and have a heart-to-heart conversation with them.

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why you keep attracting emotionally unavailable men

Why you keep attracting emotionally unavailable men

Living in Nairobi’s slums, you are 35% more likely to get high blood pressure than those in rural areas

Living in Nairobi’s slums, you are 35% more likely to get high blood pressure than those in rural areas

3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone

3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone

5 ways Ghanaian jollof is different from Nigerian jollof

5 ways Ghanaian jollof is different from Nigerian jollof

8 bedroom essentials that will enhance your restful retreat

8 bedroom essentials that will enhance your restful retreat

Discover 5 must-try beauty and skincare ingredients from around the world

Discover 5 must-try beauty and skincare ingredients from around the world

5 reasons your ex left and why you should not consider taking them back

5 reasons your ex left and why you should not consider taking them back

7 signs your child could be experiencing a mental illness

7 signs your child could be experiencing a mental illness

Ruto spotted wearing Sh7.7M Bulgari Octo Finissimo watch

Ruto spotted wearing Sh7.7M Bulgari Octo Finissimo watch

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Happy couple

3 things you shouldn't do for a woman you are not married to

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and his sons Jalil and Jelani [Instagram/KizzDaniel]

Having my kids made me more human - Kizz Daniel on fatherhood

Happy couple

6 ways to keep your boyfriend interested

Man holding an acoustic guitar beside a woman [Photo: Viktoria Slowikowska]

5 things nobody tells you about having a sugar daddy