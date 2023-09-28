3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone

Maintain your silence

Be ready to keep quiet about the things you find, no matter what it is.

If you went through their phone without their knowledge confronting them about your findings may anger them or prompt them to be more cautious with their phone.

If you can’t maintain your silence about your findings, it will be better to stay away from your partner’s phone.

Be prepared for anything

Anything could be going on in your partner's world, and you have to accept that it's not everything your partner is going to tell you.

Know that your findings can potentially damage your relationship or make you insecure about yourself for a long time.

If you're not ready for drama or potential negative outcomes, it's best to refrain from going through their phone.

Refrain from confronting contacts

It’s your partner's phone, not yours, if you see some conversations that get on your nerves stop reading them.

You don’t have to confront those people for any reason.

If you can’t keep your emotions in check, it will be better to not go through your partner's phone at all.