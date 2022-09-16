Which of these 10 casual relationships have you been in?

There was a time when it was just dating or single and that was what you could use to describe a relationship but there so many undefined relationships these days;

1. Friends with benefits

When you are friends with someone and you both introduce sex into a relationship without anyone talking about a relationship, then it is friend with benefits.

2. A fling

A fling is something light. A short-lived, usually passionate romance that doesn't cumulate into a relationship.

3. A one-night stand

This is sex with a stranger, it happens only once, you probably don’t have their number, and you won’t see them again.

4. An emotional fling

This is when a fling gets serious. You both offer each other emotional support and it’s not about the sex alone anymore - without the commitment of course.

5. The talking stage

This is simply two people talking and seeing if they want to enter a relationship. It’s a pre-dating stage where the two people go on dates and try to get to know each other.

6. The sneaky link

This is when you are having sex with someone you are not supposed to be having sex with. Your friends know this person is bad for you, you know they are bad for you but you still sneak to have sex with them.

7. The situationship

This is when you have no idea what you guys are or what you are doing. You have sex, spend time at each other's places, and act like a couple but one or both of you do not want to be in a relationship so you are in a state of limbo.

8. Fuck buddy

Don’t be a fool with the buddy in it, a fuck buddy is someone you have around you solely for sex. The difference between a fuck buddy and friends with benefit is a FWB has an extended friendship before the sex and maybe even after, but a fucky buddy exists solely for sex.

9. Booty call

A booty call is when someone calls you in the middle of the night and invites you over to have sex, this is usually someone with who you’ve had sex in the past and you can easily hit up at any time.

10. Hookup