RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Willis Raburu & Ivy Namu welcome baby number 2 [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Ivy Namu previously revealed that they did not plan for baby number 2

Willis Raburu & Ivy Namu welcome baby number 2
Willis Raburu & Ivy Namu welcome baby number 2

Citizen TV's William Raburu and his wife Ivy Namu have welcomed a bouncing baby girl.

An excited Raburu shared the infomation to his followers on social media on Monday, September 12, 2022.

"A queen has birthed a queen, we thank God," he captioned the photos.

This comes just a week after the couple held a beautiful baby shower at their private residence.

Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu's family welcomes baby number 2
Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu's family welcomes baby number 2 Pulse Live Kenya
Willis Raburu & Ivy Namu welcome baby number 2
Willis Raburu & Ivy Namu welcome baby number 2 Pulse Live Kenya

This is their second child together after they were gifted their son in July 2021.

Ivy Namu previously revealed that they did not plan for baby number two and that she was shocked when she discovered she was expectant.

Namu further said she was a little nervous about raising two toddlers but said she was going to learn the job over time.

''Are you nervous about raising two toddlers at the same time?'' a follower asked.

“Definitely, the first thing I did was Google 'How to be a mum of two', but I also didn’t know how to deal with one baby so I guess I’ll learn on the job,” Namu responded.

In early July, Willis Raburu proposed to Namu during the celebration of their son’s birthday in July and it was a big yes.

Raburu treated Namu to a surprise proposal amidst the birthday celebrations and moments captured from the beautiful occasion shared on social media.

Sol Generation signee’s Nviiri the Storyteller and Bensoul were also present at the event and they managed to entertain the couple and those present with their beautiful songs.

A section of those who attended the party, shared snippets from the occasion –congratulating them for officiating their relationship.

Recommended articles

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Willis Raburu & Ivy Namu welcome baby number 2 [Photos]

Willis Raburu & Ivy Namu welcome baby number 2 [Photos]

Ex-Sailors gang crew member Masilver and fiancé part ways

Ex-Sailors gang crew member Masilver and fiancé part ways

People do not become full adults until their 30s - Scientists say

People do not become full adults until their 30s - Scientists say

Queen Elizabeth II's 5 most iconic gowns

Queen Elizabeth II's 5 most iconic gowns

A timeline of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's enduring romance

A timeline of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's enduring romance

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo signal getting back together

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo signal getting back together

7 ways to stay motivated when you don't feel like exercising

7 ways to stay motivated when you don't feel like exercising

5 reasons you have acne as an adult

5 reasons you have acne as an adult

Trending

The couple had an enduring relationship [Insider]

A timeline of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's enduring romance

Willis Raburu and his wife Mary prude

Willis Raburu: Why I divorced Marya Prude

Too shy to shoot your shot? Here's what to do [Credit: Black Enterprise]

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

When they act like a boyfriend but they aren't

Ever heard of a relationship type called the boyfriend/girlfriend experience?