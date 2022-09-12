Willis Raburu & Ivy Namu welcome baby number 2 [Photos]

An excited Raburu shared the infomation to his followers on social media on Monday, September 12, 2022.

"A queen has birthed a queen, we thank God," he captioned the photos.

This comes just a week after the couple held a beautiful baby shower at their private residence.

Pulse Live Kenya

This is their second child together after they were gifted their son in July 2021.

Ivy Namu previously revealed that they did not plan for baby number two and that she was shocked when she discovered she was expectant.

Namu further said she was a little nervous about raising two toddlers but said she was going to learn the job over time.

''Are you nervous about raising two toddlers at the same time?'' a follower asked.

“Definitely, the first thing I did was Google 'How to be a mum of two', but I also didn’t know how to deal with one baby so I guess I’ll learn on the job,” Namu responded.

Willis Raburu proposes to Ivy Namu

In early July, Willis Raburu proposed to Namu during the celebration of their son’s birthday in July and it was a big yes.

Raburu treated Namu to a surprise proposal amidst the birthday celebrations and moments captured from the beautiful occasion shared on social media.

Sol Generation signee’s Nviiri the Storyteller and Bensoul were also present at the event and they managed to entertain the couple and those present with their beautiful songs.