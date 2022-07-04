Willis Raburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video]

The Royal Media Services (RMS) journalist popped the big question on Sunday during the celebration of their son’s birthday and it was a big yes.

Raburu treated Namu to a surprise proposal amidst the birthday celebrations and moments captured from the beautiful occasion shared on social media.

Willis Ruburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Sol Generation signee’s Nviiri the Storyteller and Bensoul were also present at the event and they managed to entertain the couple and those present with their beautiful songs.

A section of those who attended the party, shared snippets from the occasion –congratulating them for officiating their relationship.

The Willis Raburu and Namu’s engagement come at a time the two are expecting their second child together.

The two lover birds made the announcement on May 26, 2022 stating that their family is expanding and they are happy about it.

“We did it again! One More to adore! #Bazu #Mazu #BabyBazu +1,” read a joint announcement from Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu.

In a question-and-answer session, Namu confessed that they did not plan for baby number two.

Ivy Namu Pregnancy's Not Planned

“Did you plan for the second pregnancy?” The curious fan asked

“Honestly, nope but still happy about it, albeit shocked,” Namu responded.

Namu further said she was a little nervous about raising two toddlers but said she was going to learn the job overtime.

''Are you nervous about raising two toddlers at the same time?'' Another follower asked

“Definitely first thing I did was google, how to be a mum of two but I also didn’t know how to deal with one baby so I guess I’ll learn on the job,” Namu responded.

Willis Raburu & Ivy Namu welcome newborn into their family

On July 5th, Willis Raburu and his girlfriend Ivy Namu welcomed a newborn baby into their family.

Raburu shared a photo of a newborn baby holding his hand; accompanied by Elevation Worship and Maverick City's song Million Little Miracles.

