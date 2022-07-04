RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Willis Raburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Congratulations to the couple who are also expecting baby number 2

Willis Ruburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video]
Willis Ruburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video]

Citizen TV reporter and 10/10 host Willis Raburu has taken his relationship with girlfriend Ivy Namu to the next level after proposing to her.

Recommended articles

The Royal Media Services (RMS) journalist popped the big question on Sunday during the celebration of their son’s birthday and it was a big yes.

Raburu treated Namu to a surprise proposal amidst the birthday celebrations and moments captured from the beautiful occasion shared on social media.

Willis Ruburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video]
Willis Ruburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video] Willis Ruburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Sol Generation signee’s Nviiri the Storyteller and Bensoul were also present at the event and they managed to entertain the couple and those present with their beautiful songs.

A section of those who attended the party, shared snippets from the occasion –congratulating them for officiating their relationship.

The Willis Raburu and Namu’s engagement come at a time the two are expecting their second child together.

The two lover birds made the announcement on May 26, 2022 stating that their family is expanding and they are happy about it.

“We did it again! One More to adore! #Bazu #Mazu #BabyBazu +1,” read a joint announcement from Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu.

In a question-and-answer session, Namu confessed that they did not plan for baby number two.

“Did you plan for the second pregnancy?” The curious fan asked

“Honestly, nope but still happy about it, albeit shocked,” Namu responded.

Willis Ruburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video]
Willis Ruburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video] Willis Ruburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Namu further said she was a little nervous about raising two toddlers but said she was going to learn the job overtime.

''Are you nervous about raising two toddlers at the same time?'' Another follower asked

“Definitely first thing I did was google, how to be a mum of two but I also didn’t know how to deal with one baby so I guess I’ll learn on the job,” Namu responded.

On July 5th, Willis Raburu and his girlfriend Ivy Namu welcomed a newborn baby into their family.

Raburu shared a photo of a newborn baby holding his hand; accompanied by Elevation Worship and Maverick City's song Million Little Miracles.

Also Read: Willis Raburu's wife Ivy Namu reveals they did not plan for baby number two

Willis Ruburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video]
Willis Ruburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video] Willis Ruburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Before sharing the photo, an excited Raburu had shared a series of thanksgiving messages and songs via his Instagram stories.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Willis Raburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video]

Willis Raburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video]

Kenyan non-mainstream creators treated to 2-day residency at Google

Kenyan non-mainstream creators treated to 2-day residency at Google

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged

Tina Kaggia ends her stay at Nation FM

Tina Kaggia ends her stay at Nation FM

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Comedian Professor Hamo welcomes newborn baby into his family [Photo]

Comedian Professor Hamo welcomes newborn baby into his family [Photo]

Women who cook with firewood, charcoal, or kerosene are 50% more likely to be depressed, according to a new study

Women who cook with firewood, charcoal, or kerosene are 50% more likely to be depressed, according to a new study

Gospel singer Pitson and wife Karol expecting baby number 3 [Photos]

Gospel singer Pitson and wife Karol expecting baby number 3 [Photos]

Trending

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Regina Daniels and her wealthy husband, Prince Ned Nwoko [nstagram/greatprincened]

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman. [insider]

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are things you really should not be talking to your partner about. [Credit: Black Excellence]

Comedian Professor Hamo welcomes newborn baby into his family [Photo]

Comedian Professor Hamo welcomes newborn baby into his family [Photo]