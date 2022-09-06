RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Willis Raburu: Why I divorced Marya Prude

Amos Robi

Willis Raburu parted ways with Marya Prude in 2020

Willis Raburu and his wife Mary prude
Willis Raburu and his wife Mary prude

Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu has opened up on why he parted ways with his ex-wife Marya Prude.

The media personality in an interview with Radio Jambo's Massawe Japani said that his marriage hit the rocks after the loss of their daughter which led to him losing touch with his marriage forcing him to part ways with Prude.

Raburu said the divorce was a painful experience which he wishes no one gets through.

“I lost touch and that led to many other issues, I initiated the process of divorce and all respect to her. Nobody goes into a marriage with hopes to come out. I am happy that sometimes we lost ourselves. We divorced officially and I moved on,” Raburu said.

Willis Raburu
Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I’m a father of Two - Willis Raburu’s humble request over his late daughter Adana

Raburu said he was yet to get over the divorce and still attends therapy sessions adding that his wife Ivy Namu has been supportive as they share almost similar pasts.

“There are still triggers but I have a conscious partner. She also had a dark past and also, and when you move in with a person who has gone through a divorce, you have to know that triggers may re-exist. My wife suggested I go for therapy for that,” Raburu said.

Raburu in a past interview disclose that he regrets exposing his relationship with Marya Prude to the public and wishes he could have kept it private.

Raburu stated that he can’t blame netizens for talking ill of his relationship, because he is the one who used to flaunt his lover on social media.

Willis Raburu and ex-wife Marya Prude
Willis Raburu and ex-wife Marya Prude Willis Raburu and ex-wife Marya Prude Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Willis Raburu speaks on new body, Sh900,000 weight loss surgery [Photos]

Raburu urged media outlets and blogs to address him as a father of two whenever they are making reference to the number of kids he has.

He said that the passing of his daughter did stop him from being a father of two. He noted that he has always been addressed as a new father or father of one, something he said is not factual.

Willis is expecting another child with his fiancé Ivy Namu.

Read Also

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Willis Raburu: Why I divorced Marya Prude

Willis Raburu: Why I divorced Marya Prude

Strong signs you aren't eating enough carbohydrates regularly

Strong signs you aren't eating enough carbohydrates regularly

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

The bizarre fashion tradition of Lip plating in Africa

The bizarre fashion tradition of Lip plating in Africa

Anita Nderu pens beautiful message as she marks 1st wedding anniversary

Anita Nderu pens beautiful message as she marks 1st wedding anniversary

Diana Marua seeks help from fans as she nears due date

Diana Marua seeks help from fans as she nears due date

How Ivy Namu's beautiful baby shower went down [Photos]

How Ivy Namu's beautiful baby shower went down [Photos]

Morning coffee does more than give you a caffeine kick - Study

Morning coffee does more than give you a caffeine kick - Study

DIY Recipes: How to bake Chicken wings

DIY Recipes: How to bake Chicken wings

Trending

Black couple kissing

Dear side-chics, here are 5 things you should never forget

Single lagdy

Being single for too long: Here's why this may be unhealthy for you

Couple

5 clear reasons why women are attracted to older men

Anita Nderu and her husband

Anita Nderu & hubby welcome bouncing baby girl