Eve Mungai and boyfriend share sweet messages while marking 2 years together

The couple, among Kenya's biggest online content creators, appreciated the journey they have shared; Trevor saying finding Eve has been a true blessing to him.

“Not everyone has been able to find true love that thrives and grows over time. Finding you, my love, has been a true blessing. May our relationship be blessed with many more years of growth and blessings! Happy 2nd Anniversary Mungai Eve,” he posted.

Director Trevor Pulse Live Kenya

Eve Mungai, on her part, thanked Trevor for always loving, protecting and believing in her adding that she is lucky to have such a responsible man.

“Thank you so much babe for loving me, protecting me, always believing in me even when I doubt myself. I'm forever grateful to God for you, you’re the best gift He ever gave me and I pray He continues protecting and guiding us as we do life together.

"I must say I am one lucky girl in this world who's blessed with such a loving and responsible and every year I thank my fate for giving me you as my soulmate,” part of Eve’s post read.

Eve Mungai (instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

In July 2021, Eve and her Director boyfriend Trevor revealed they had earned over Sh1.5 million, monthly, from their content creation. The two said it did not take long before they monetized their content, the channel currently has 442,000 subscribers with 1,165 uploaded videos.

The channel, named after Eve, focuses on entertainment news as well as projecting unscripted real-life experiences of youths from informal settlements.

Through content creation, the couple has acquired a two-bedroomed house in Nairobi’s plush Kileleshwa area.