Revitalize Wellness Center in Nairobi has been awarded the best Luxury Spa & Wellness Center Award in Africa at the Luxury Travel Guide Spa Awards 2019/2020.

The awards run by Luxury Travel Guide Spa Awards a sister organization of Luxury Travel Guide serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the spa and wellness industry.

Susan Rodrigues, Managing Director & Founder of Revitalize Wellness Center said, “This award is yet another wonderful accolade that reflects the luxurious treatments, customer care and exceptional service available to guests at our four branches.”

Judges appreciated the range of treatments at the Revitalize Wellness Center. The outdoor setting of the spa was also a compelling feature for the judges. They also recognised the spa’s signature rituals, which include a reflexology massage, body massages, facials, couples’ massages using internationally recognized products such as Elemis and Babor.

Susan Rodrigues MD Revitalize wellness center Nairobi

The award cements Revitalize position as the best spa destination in Kenya. Revitalize Wellness Center is a haven of peace and tranquillity – an utterly relaxing and rejuvenating experience in unique settings.

Currently, they operate over four wellness centers in Nairobi, Radisson Blu Hotel, Upperhill, New Muthaiga along Thigiri Ridge, Movenpick Hotel & Residences, Westlands and soon to be opened Revitalize at Pulman Hotel, Wesltands.

Every treatment at Revitalize is performed by highly trained and specialised therapists. These spa experts tailor perfect experiences from comprehensive menus of massages, body and facial treatments, bringing together exclusive ingredients and aromas, and time-honoured techniques to promote long-term health and wellbeing.

Luxury Travel Guide Spa Awards is a dynamic awards programme, launched in 2016 and designed to drive up standards within spa tourism by rewarding the organisations that are the leaders in the field.

They were established in response to overwhelming demand from the spa industry for a programme that was fair and transparent; a programme with a mission to serve as the definitive benchmark of excellence, and to help to foster a new era of growth in spa tourism.