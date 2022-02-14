RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Details about traditional Indian medicine that has impressed Raila

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The treatment is known as Ayurvedic medicine

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga travelled to India last week to check up on his daughter, Rosemary Odinga who was undergoing treatment to correct her eyesight.

Recommended articles

Rosemary’s doctor, Narayanan Namboothiri, disclosed that she was undergoing a traditional form of treatment known as Ayurvedic medicine. This seems to have intrigued the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate.

“I came to India for my daughter's eye treatment in Kochi, Kerala. After three weeks of treatment, there was a substantial improvement in her eyesight. It was a big surprise for my family that our daughter could see almost everything,” said Odinga.

He further stated that he has discussed this matter with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he would like to bring this treatment method to Kenya and use similar indigenous plants for therapeutics.

Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga holds discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga holds discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pulse Live Kenya

What exactly is Ayurvedic medicine?

According to National Center for Complementary Health Ayurveda (NCCH), a natural system of medicine, originated in India more than 3,000 years ago.

The term Ayurveda is derived from the Sanskrit words ayur (life) and veda (science or knowledge). Thus, Ayurveda translates to knowledge of life.

Based on the idea that disease is due to an imbalance or stress in a person's consciousness, Ayurveda encourages certain lifestyle interventions and natural therapies to regain a balance between the body, mind, spirit, and the environment.

Ayurveda treatment in Sri Lanka. (Isha Tours Lanka)
Ayurveda treatment in Sri Lanka. (Isha Tours Lanka) Pulse Live Kenya

Ayurveda treatment starts with an internal purification process, followed by a special diet, herbal remedies, massage therapy, yoga, and meditation.

Goals of treatment aid the person by eliminating impurities, reducing symptoms, increasing resistance to disease, reducing worry, and increasing harmony in life.

Herbs and other plants, including oils and common spices, are used extensively in Ayurvedic treatment.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Details about traditional Indian medicine that has impressed Raila

Details about traditional Indian medicine that has impressed Raila

Journalist surprises hubby with huge Billboard as Valentine’s Day gift [Video]

Journalist surprises hubby with huge Billboard as Valentine’s Day gift [Video]

How to enjoy a Valentine's Day date at home

How to enjoy a Valentine's Day date at home

'Will my ex text me on Valentine's day?' Google's most searched query

'Will my ex text me on Valentine's day?' Google's most searched query

3 reasons cancel culture does not make sense

3 reasons cancel culture does not make sense

The demand for plantain has increased due to its health benefits

The demand for plantain has increased due to its health benefits

Kenyan celebrity couples with an enduring love #ValswithPulse

Kenyan celebrity couples with an enduring love #ValswithPulse

Kenyan men are not using condoms enough, survey reveals

Kenyan men are not using condoms enough, survey reveals

10 stunning photos of Zari Hassan & her 'Ben10' boyfriend GK Choppa

10 stunning photos of Zari Hassan & her 'Ben10' boyfriend GK Choppa