Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga travelled to India last week to check up on his daughter, Rosemary Odinga who was undergoing treatment to correct her eyesight.
Details about traditional Indian medicine that has impressed Raila
The treatment is known as Ayurvedic medicine
Rosemary’s doctor, Narayanan Namboothiri, disclosed that she was undergoing a traditional form of treatment known as Ayurvedic medicine. This seems to have intrigued the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate.
“I came to India for my daughter's eye treatment in Kochi, Kerala. After three weeks of treatment, there was a substantial improvement in her eyesight. It was a big surprise for my family that our daughter could see almost everything,” said Odinga.
He further stated that he has discussed this matter with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he would like to bring this treatment method to Kenya and use similar indigenous plants for therapeutics.
What exactly is Ayurvedic medicine?
According to National Center for Complementary Health Ayurveda (NCCH), a natural system of medicine, originated in India more than 3,000 years ago.
The term Ayurveda is derived from the Sanskrit words ayur (life) and veda (science or knowledge). Thus, Ayurveda translates to knowledge of life.
Based on the idea that disease is due to an imbalance or stress in a person's consciousness, Ayurveda encourages certain lifestyle interventions and natural therapies to regain a balance between the body, mind, spirit, and the environment.
Ayurveda treatment starts with an internal purification process, followed by a special diet, herbal remedies, massage therapy, yoga, and meditation.
Goals of treatment aid the person by eliminating impurities, reducing symptoms, increasing resistance to disease, reducing worry, and increasing harmony in life.
Herbs and other plants, including oils and common spices, are used extensively in Ayurvedic treatment.
