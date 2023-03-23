10 safety tips to protect social media accounts from hackers, according to ChatGPT

Social media accounts, in particular, can contain a lot of sensitive information, making them an attractive target for hackers.

In this context, ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot provides ten safety tips that can help you protect your social media accounts from hackers.

These tips range from using a strong and unique password to being careful with personal information and monitoring your accounts regularly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

By following these tips, you can help ensure that your personal information remains secure and protected from unauthorized access.

Use a strong and unique password

Using a strong and unique password is one of the most important things you can do to protect your social media accounts from hackers.

ADVERTISEMENT

A strong password is one that is at least eight characters long and contains a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

A unique password means that you use a different password for each of your accounts so that if one password is compromised, your other accounts are still secure.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)

Two-factor authentication provides an additional layer of security to your account by requiring a second form of verification in addition to your password.

This could be a code sent to your phone or email or biometric verification such as a fingerprint or facial recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be cautious of phishing scams

Phishing scams are when hackers try to trick you into giving them your login credentials by sending fake emails or messages that look legitimate.

Always be cautious when you receive an email or message that asks for your password or personal information. Check the sender's email address and verify the authenticity of the message before responding or clicking on any links.

Keep your software up to date

Keeping your operating system, web browser, and other software up to date with the latest security patches and updates is crucial to protecting your accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

These updates often contain security fixes that can protect you from known vulnerabilities.

Avoid using public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi networks are often not secure and can leave your personal information vulnerable to hackers. If you need public Wi-Fi, use a VPN to encrypt your data and protect your privacy.

Don't click on suspicious links

Be careful of clicking on links from unknown sources or that seem suspicious. These links can lead to malicious websites that steal your personal information or download malware onto your device.

ADVERTISEMENT

Review your privacy settings

Each social media platform has its own privacy settings that allow you to control who can see your posts and personal information. Review these settings and adjust them as needed to limit the amount of personal information visible to the public.

Be selective about your connections

Only accept connection requests from people you know and trust. Fake accounts are often used to gain access to personal information, so be wary of accepting requests from strangers.

Be careful with personal information

ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid posting personal information such as your phone number, home address, or social security number on social media. Hackers can use this information to steal your identity.

Monitor your accounts regularly

Regularly review your account activity to ensure there are no unauthorized logins or activity. If you notice any suspicious activity, change your password immediately and report it to the social media platform.