SA celebrity couple experience the beauty of Kenya during honeymoon

The couple initially sought funding from fans to cater for the honeymoon

South African music duo-cum-couple rapper Katt Daddy and songstress Yoza Mnyanda didn't waste a minute of their honeymoon crisscrossing the fun activities Diani has to offer.

The couple who got married in December 2021, settled on Ukunda as their ideal destination. In their week long trip, the two love birds enjoyed a stunning stay in Ukunda but also had a packed itinerary.

From jet skiing to riding quadbikes and having candlelight dinner at the romantic and famous Ali Barbour's Cave Restaurant.

All these was not meant to be if it were not for their loyal fans who contributed money to fund their trip.

Two weeks after the wedding the two took to their Instagram to announce their lifelong dream of visiting Kenya.

"While weddings are cute, they’re also expensive! We worked hard all year to pull of our weddings and we’re so proud of ourselves for achieving what we did! ❤️

Our next dream is to visit Kenya for our honeymoon and while we have some money saved up, we don’t have all of it," read the caption in part.

The couple went on to describe how hard it is for them to go public seeking financial support.

"We’re here to ask for ANY help. The smallest donation will go a long way (and also we’ll love you forever).

Asking people for money is awkward but we thought if ever there’s a time to do it, it’s when you’re newlyweds 🤷🏽‍♀️😅❤️," they stated.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

