ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Surviving Twixmas: 7 Ideas to get you through the period between Christmas & New Year

Denis Mwangi

That confusing period between Christmas and New Years, where you're not sure which day it is, is called Twixmas and here are a few ideas to get you through

Post-Christmas depression: What you need to know
Post-Christmas depression: What you need to know

It's that time of year again when we find ourselves in the awkward and confusing week between Christmas and New Year's Eve, not quite sure what to do with ourselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twixmas is a term that refers to the period of time between Christmas and New Year's Day. The term Twixmas is a play on the word Christmas and is often used informally to describe this brief period of time between the two holidays.

Some people are at work pretending to work, while others have no responsibilities until the new year.

A Christmas present (Pixabay). Shop for girlfriend's Christmas gift from PigiaMe
A Christmas present (Pixabay). Shop for girlfriend's Christmas gift from PigiaMe Pulse Live Kenya

As the holiday season comes to a close, many people find themselves with some extra time on their hands between Christmas and New Year's.

It's a strange time, often not very productive, but just a time to pass until we can get dressed up again for New Year's Eve and take a fancy photo for social media.

If you're wondering what to do with this time, there are plenty of options to choose from.

One thing you can do is relax and unwind. The holiday season can be busy and hectic, so take some time to recharge and enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation. This might include watching movies, reading a book, or taking long walks.

Spending time with family and friends is another great way to fill the time between Christmas and New Year's.

The holiday season is a perfect opportunity to catch up with guys who were unavailable on Christmas Day, so consider hosting a small gathering or meeting up with friends and family for a meal or activity.

If you're feeling reflective, the time between Christmas and New Year's is also a great opportunity to look back on the past year and set goals for the year ahead.

This might include creating a vision board, writing in a journal, or making a plan for the new year. It can be helpful to take some time to think about what you want to achieve in the coming months and how you can make that happen.

If the weather permits, getting outside and enjoying nature can be a great way to spend the time between Christmas and New Year's. Being in nature can help you feel refreshed and rejuvenated, and it's a great way to clear your mind and get some exercise.

Finally, the holiday season is a great time to try something new. This might include taking up a new hobby, experimenting with a new recipe, or embarking on a new adventure.

Christmas Day at Pirates Beach
Christmas Day at Pirates Beach (Daily Nation) Pulse Live Kenya

It's always fun to try something different and see what you enjoy, and the time between Christmas and New Year's is the perfect opportunity to do so.

No matter what you decide to do, the most important thing is to enjoy yourself and make the most of the time between Christmas and New Year's.

Whether you relax, spend time with loved ones, reflect on the past year, or try something new, there are plenty of options to choose from. So take advantage of this extra time and have fun!

Recommended articles

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Surviving Twixmas: 7 Ideas to get you through the period between Christmas & New Year

Surviving Twixmas: 7 Ideas to get you through the period between Christmas & New Year

How to protect yourself & your loved ones from Ebola

How to protect yourself & your loved ones from Ebola

Intrusive questions nosy aunties are asking this festive season

Intrusive questions nosy aunties are asking this festive season

Post-Christmas depression: What you need to know

Post-Christmas depression: What you need to know

6 tips to ensure you stay safe this Christmas

6 tips to ensure you stay safe this Christmas

Caterpillar delicacy & 5 other Christmas traditions from around the world

Caterpillar delicacy & 5 other Christmas traditions from around the world

12 celebrity couples who welcomed newborns in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

12 celebrity couples who welcomed newborns in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

5 common money mistakes people make at Christmas time

5 common money mistakes people make at Christmas time

Why couples break up during the holidays

Why couples break up during the holidays

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

Davido in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup [Instagram/Davido]

All the details on the outfit Davido wore to perform at the 2022 World Cup

Bus attendants help fasten wares to the top of a matatu at the Machakos Country Bus Station [Photo: Steve MulwawaKi7]

5 peculiar things Kenyans do only at Christmas

6 ways to make December salary last until January

6 ways to make December salary last until January