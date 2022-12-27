Surviving Twixmas: 7 Ideas to get you through the period between Christmas & New Year

Twixmas is a term that refers to the period of time between Christmas and New Year's Day. The term Twixmas is a play on the word Christmas and is often used informally to describe this brief period of time between the two holidays.

Some people are at work pretending to work, while others have no responsibilities until the new year.

As the holiday season comes to a close, many people find themselves with some extra time on their hands between Christmas and New Year's.

It's a strange time, often not very productive, but just a time to pass until we can get dressed up again for New Year's Eve and take a fancy photo for social media.

If you're wondering what to do with this time, there are plenty of options to choose from.

One thing you can do is relax and unwind. The holiday season can be busy and hectic, so take some time to recharge and enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation. This might include watching movies, reading a book, or taking long walks.

Spending time with family and friends is another great way to fill the time between Christmas and New Year's.

The holiday season is a perfect opportunity to catch up with guys who were unavailable on Christmas Day, so consider hosting a small gathering or meeting up with friends and family for a meal or activity.

If you're feeling reflective, the time between Christmas and New Year's is also a great opportunity to look back on the past year and set goals for the year ahead.

This might include creating a vision board, writing in a journal, or making a plan for the new year. It can be helpful to take some time to think about what you want to achieve in the coming months and how you can make that happen.

If the weather permits, getting outside and enjoying nature can be a great way to spend the time between Christmas and New Year's. Being in nature can help you feel refreshed and rejuvenated, and it's a great way to clear your mind and get some exercise.

Finally, the holiday season is a great time to try something new. This might include taking up a new hobby, experimenting with a new recipe, or embarking on a new adventure.

It's always fun to try something different and see what you enjoy, and the time between Christmas and New Year's is the perfect opportunity to do so.

No matter what you decide to do, the most important thing is to enjoy yourself and make the most of the time between Christmas and New Year's.