ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Tear gas safety guide - 9 ways to protect yourself & others, according to AI

Fabian Simiyu

Tear gas has become a common tool used by law enforcement to control crowds during protests and other civil unrest.

Police look on after launching tear gas
Police look on after launching tear gas

It is a chemical agent that causes severe discomfort to the eyes, skin, and respiratory system, and can lead to long-term health problems if not handled properly.

If you have been tear-gassed, it is important to know how to protect yourself and what steps to take to minimize the effects of the gas.

In this article, we will provide a guide to help you navigate the aftermath of tear gas exposure, from moving to a well-ventilated area to seeking medical attention and reporting the incident.

Whether you are a protester, a bystander, or a journalist covering events, these tips can help you stay safe and minimize the risks associated with tear gas exposure.

ADVERTISEMENT
A protestor throws a tear gas
A protestor throws a tear gas Pulse Live Kenya

Tear gas can cause respiratory distress, so it's important to move to an area with fresh air to reduce exposure to chemical agents.

Tear gas causes intense burning and watering of the eyes, which can last for several hours. Rinsing your eyes with clean water or saline solution can help alleviate the symptoms and flush out any tear gas residue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tear gas can cause respiratory distress, including coughing and shortness of breath. Covering your nose and mouth with a wet cloth or a mask can help reduce inhalation of the chemicals.

Rubbing your eyes can spread tear gas particles and cause further irritation, so it's important to avoid touching your eyes and use a damp cloth to wipe away any residue.

A journalist stares at a launched tear gas
A journalist stares at a launched tear gas Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Tear gas exposure can cause severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, or vomiting, which require immediate medical attention. It's important to seek medical help if you experience any severe symptoms.

Tear gas particles can stick to clothing and skin, and prolonged exposure can cause further irritation. Removing contaminated clothing and washing your skin thoroughly with soap and water can help remove any residue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tear gas can cause dehydration, which can worsen symptoms such as headache and dizziness. Drinking plenty of fluids such as water or electrolyte solutions can help replenish fluids and reduce symptoms.

Over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen can help alleviate headache, muscle pain, and other discomforts caused by tear gas exposure.

Tear gas residue can linger on clothing and surfaces, and can cause further exposure if not properly handled. Washing contaminated clothing separately and avoiding touching or inhaling contaminated surfaces can help reduce secondary exposure.

Recommended articles

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tear gas safety guide - 9 ways to protect yourself & others, according to AI

Tear gas safety guide - 9 ways to protect yourself & others, according to AI

How to break up with someone without regret

How to break up with someone without regret

Tusker partners with Wakadinali for Kenya's biggest Easter festival

Tusker partners with Wakadinali for Kenya's biggest Easter festival

40 best Mother’s Day quotes of all time

40 best Mother’s Day quotes of all time

Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue announce pregnancy 1 month after welcoming newborn

Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue announce pregnancy 1 month after welcoming newborn

6 things I learned after taking my crush to MKO on our 1st date

6 things I learned after taking my crush to MKO on our 1st date

The unusual beauty standards for lonely men of Woodabe tribe

The unusual beauty standards for lonely men of Woodabe tribe

8 possessive actions that make a man irresistible

8 possessive actions that make a man irresistible

9 foods & items you should never put in your microwave, according to AI

9 foods & items you should never put in your microwave, according to AI

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The best dressed celebrities at the Oscars [Instagram]

Oscars 2023: The best-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

A woman looking at a burnt microwave

9 foods & items you should never put in your microwave, according to AI

Lady Gaga attends the 2023 Academy Awards.Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Oscars 2023: The worst-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Miriam

This Ghanaian bride wore 13 gorgeous gowns for her wedding [Videos/Photos]