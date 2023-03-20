Tear gas safety guide - 9 ways to protect yourself & others, according to AI

If you have been tear-gassed, it is important to know how to protect yourself and what steps to take to minimize the effects of the gas.

In this article, we will provide a guide to help you navigate the aftermath of tear gas exposure, from moving to a well-ventilated area to seeking medical attention and reporting the incident.

Whether you are a protester, a bystander, or a journalist covering events, these tips can help you stay safe and minimize the risks associated with tear gas exposure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Move to a well-ventilated area

Tear gas can cause respiratory distress, so it's important to move to an area with fresh air to reduce exposure to chemical agents.

Rinse your eyes

Tear gas causes intense burning and watering of the eyes, which can last for several hours. Rinsing your eyes with clean water or saline solution can help alleviate the symptoms and flush out any tear gas residue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cover your nose and mouth

Tear gas can cause respiratory distress, including coughing and shortness of breath. Covering your nose and mouth with a wet cloth or a mask can help reduce inhalation of the chemicals.

Avoid rubbing your eyes

Rubbing your eyes can spread tear gas particles and cause further irritation, so it's important to avoid touching your eyes and use a damp cloth to wipe away any residue.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Seek medical attention

Tear gas exposure can cause severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, or vomiting, which require immediate medical attention. It's important to seek medical help if you experience any severe symptoms.

Remove contaminated clothing

Tear gas particles can stick to clothing and skin, and prolonged exposure can cause further irritation. Removing contaminated clothing and washing your skin thoroughly with soap and water can help remove any residue.

Drink plenty of fluids

ADVERTISEMENT

Tear gas can cause dehydration, which can worsen symptoms such as headache and dizziness. Drinking plenty of fluids such as water or electrolyte solutions can help replenish fluids and reduce symptoms.

Use over-the-counter medication

Over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen can help alleviate headache, muscle pain, and other discomforts caused by tear gas exposure.

Be cautious of secondary exposure