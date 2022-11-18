RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Details of 3 day Kilifi Baobab festival on New Year's Eve

Fabian Simiyu

The 2022/23 Beneath The Baobabs Festival will be held on December 30, 2022, to January 1, 2023.

Julie Olum - Marketing Manager Beneath The Baobabs
Nearly everyone loves marking the beginning of a new milestone by partying especially when ushering in the new year and that is what Beneath The Baobabs Festival.

Beneath The Baobabs Festival usually takes place in Kilifi and this year's preparations are already underway with various top artists set to perform on the eve of the new year.

60+ artists will perform at the much-anticipated concert with Kenya's Ochungulo Family and Kahu$h present on the list.

Matt Swallow - Creative Director Beneath The Baobabs Festival
Part of the event's management was in Nairobi on November 17, 2022, for the Nairobi media launch of the festival and they outlined the aim of the festival

According to Matthew Swallow, the Beneath The Baobabs Creative Director, the festival aims to recognise the rising talents in East Africa and create opportunities for young creators.

He also added that bringing subcultures together to bring about the effect of real change is what they are aiming at also.

Julie Olum, the Head of Marketing, also gave her insights about the event, stating that the festival will help the attendees connect with people from various diversities.

Julie Olum - Marketing Manager Beneath The Baobabs
She also mentioned that a record of 2000 tickets have already been sold and that they are projecting to sell more.

Enjoying life, listening to good music and relaxing under huge baobab trees for three days is the most fascinating thing about the festival.

The festival usually happens on a 50-acre piece of land thus bringing about the aspect of beauty from trees and birds. Shall we guys?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

