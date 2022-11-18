Details of 3 day Kilifi Baobab festival on New Year's Eve

Beneath The Baobabs Festival usually takes place in Kilifi and this year's preparations are already underway with various top artists set to perform on the eve of the new year.

60+ artists will perform at the much-anticipated concert with Kenya's Ochungulo Family and Kahu$h present on the list.

Part of the event's management was in Nairobi on November 17, 2022, for the Nairobi media launch of the festival and they outlined the aim of the festival

According to Matthew Swallow, the Beneath The Baobabs Creative Director, the festival aims to recognise the rising talents in East Africa and create opportunities for young creators.

He also added that bringing subcultures together to bring about the effect of real change is what they are aiming at also.

Julie Olum, the Head of Marketing, also gave her insights about the event, stating that the festival will help the attendees connect with people from various diversities.

She also mentioned that a record of 2000 tickets have already been sold and that they are projecting to sell more.

Enjoying life, listening to good music and relaxing under huge baobab trees for three days is the most fascinating thing about the festival.