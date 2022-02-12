RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

'Will my ex text me on Valentine's day?' Google's most searched query

Cyprian Kimutai

The Valentine’s Day Trends for Kenya for the past year

How to treat a cheating husband, how to find true love and how to convince a girl to love you. These are some Valentine’s Day trends and questions Kenyans are currently asking Google as the ultimate day of love nears.

The search engine says that individuals have asked “all sorts of questions” about the day and provides a round-up of the top searches.

"Search is a useful tool that helps people explore and discover a world of information. Even when it comes to love, people trust Google Search to help them with answers to their biggest questions," said Sharon Machira, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager in Kenya.

The Google Search Trends data for the past year reveals that Kenyans searched for red roses to celebrate their loved ones. They also looked for Valentine recipes to spice up their Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Top trending queries on Valentine's day, past year

  1. Valentine roses
  2. Jumia Valentine gifts
  3. Valentine’s day memes
  4. Sweet Valentine messages
  5. Marvel Valentines gifts

According to the Search Trends data on the top trending terms on love for the past year, Kenyans searched for love quotes for their spouses, mothers, and self love captions.

Mental and emotional wellness has reached historic proportions due to the recent pandemic. Resources for wellness, self-care, and self-love are needed now more than ever.

"Interestingly, Kenyans also searched for the meaning of love, advice on how to make amends with their loved ones, find love and how to move on after parting ways with a lover," the report read in part.

Top trending queries on love, past year

  1. How to find true love
  2. How to convince a girl to love you
  3. How to apologise to someone you love
  4. What is the meaning of love
  5. How to move on from someone you love

Finding out a partner has cheated is never easy - but most people would rather know the truth than remain in the dark about their significant other’s infidelities. Search queries on romantic partners for the past year included how to treat a cheating husband.

  1. How to treat a cheating husband
  2. How to start a conversation with your girlfriend
  3. How to write a love letter to your boyfriend
  4. How to maintain a relationship
  5. How to be physically romantic with your girlfriend

Sending an ex-lover valentine’s messages might be the hardest thing to do yet, but it doesn’t have to be so, especially if all the bad blood between you two is buried or, you are planning on burying it.

"Kenyans keen on rekindling the love ‘flame’ searched for ideas on how to be physically romantic with their loved ones and how to maintain a relationship," the report from Google outlined.

Cyprian Kimutai

