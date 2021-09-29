Things you’ll wish you had learned in your 20's [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

It's a phase of self discovery, career foundation and realization that the world works differently than you were told for 19 years.

I am absolutely delighted that you've made the time to learn about things you’re likely to regret not doing in your 20s.

We are not going to learn the importance of saving money, because that is obvious and Pulse Live is not in the business of writing the obvious.

The first thing you might wish you learned is that you can either play with toxic people or you can live at world class but you can't do both.

It's very easy for very good people to suffer from a lack of creativity and productivity because they're surrounded by energy vampires, bad-mind vibes people and negative naysayers.

What you discover over the years is that one of the most powerful ways to live a quality life, whether it's in terms of your productivity, prosperity, your happiness or sense of peace is by letting go of the people who suck joy out of your life.

Whatever the process you choose to work with, do the work of identifying the toxic people in your life and onwards to lesson number two...

Learning to Let Go

Have the wisdom and bravery to start removing and releasing the people in your life who are bringing you down.

What if that person is your close friend, or family member? Letting go of people who are not close to you is fairly easier than when those people bringing you down are either in your circle of friends or family.

It is best if you can explain to them how their behaviour makes you feel and find a way to create a more conducive relationship for both parties.

However, if that doesn’t work, you can do this in phases where you decide to start hanging out with or talking to them a bit less.

Character Development

The second thing you are likely to wish you learned in your 20s is that everything that happens to you is for your growth.

A bad day for the ego is a great day for the soul so the ego might be saying, "Oh! That was terrible, that was a tragedy, that was a difficult meeting or that was a hard moment!".

There's no benefit in collecting resentment.

You should learn to become much more aware of your higher self, that innate genius, that hero in your core under the layers of fear, doubt and disbelief.

The more you start to get to know your bravest, strongest truest self and the more you stand in your true power versus your fake power, then the more you're going to realize everything that happens to you whether it's been a tragedy or a mere tremor, it is all for your growth.

Let's be realistic

The third thing you are likely to wish you'd learned in your 20s is that there is a difference between being a busybody and genuine productivity.

Many successful people really don't work super hard, they are much more interested in quality work than busy work.

It doesn't matter what other people are doing, all that matters is who you're becoming and how far you've traveled. A lot of people can get caught up in the comparison because now technology allows everyone to see each other’s life on social media.

As Kendrick Lamar put it, It's all about Love

The final thing you might wish you learned in your 20s is that the most loving person in the room wins.

One of the dominant beliefs in our society is that to be brave and courageous and successful, you need to work relentlessly, you need to push aggressively, you need to thump your chest, you need to express bravado.

Many people believe that if you are loving, civil, polite, sincere and caring you're a weakling.

Let's quit that kind of thinking today because even productivity comes from a place of abundance and is therefore a form of generosity.

Being open and caring about other people and being absolutely obsessed about helpfulness to other people by delivering extreme amounts of value is not only the right thing to do but it also uplifts, grows your self-confidence and makes you feel good when your head hits the pillow every night.

It's an amazing business strategy because then you develop these evangelists for your brand and these fanatical followers for your products.

