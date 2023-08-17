'They will still break your heart so receive the gifts' – Tiwa Savage advises ladies

She said it's nice when a woman has her own money and that the man should be able to match her in terms of financial energy. She also mentioned that even if the man can match her financially, there's still a chance he might hurt her emotionally.

Tiwa Savage, who has won awards for her music, clarified that she's not telling women to chase men only for their money.

She added that it's better to be sad while having expensive designer bags and traveling on a private jet to a place like Dubai. She emphasized that she's not promoting the idea of seeking money from men, but rather advocating for women to have their own financial independence.

In her own words, “I am not encouraging runs, I am not saying you should go after a man for his money. I am just saying it is sweet when he wants to spend his money on you.

“They will still break your heart anyways. So, it is better for you to cry with your Christian Doir, and your Birkin bag and your private jet to Dubai. We have our own money , we are just saying, his money is important and must be eaten.”

'Runs' is an act where a person pursues a love interest with the sole purpose of making money out of them.