Types of men women dislike

The emotionally unavailable guy

Nothing screams red flags like an emotionally unavailable man. Good, healthy, and intimate relationships require vulnerability.

But if a person has a hard time receiving or giving love, opening up on certain issues, feels overwhelmed by emotional intimacy, or doesn’t want to define the relationship, then that’s usually a big problem.

Women love it when men are there for them. When they create safety, warmth, and a healthy conducive environment for a relationship to thrive.

Men who lie

It is believed that women lie about the small stuff, but men lie about big things like children, women, and divorce.

There are men who will lie about their age, sex, status, career, and much more. And the surprising thing is that most times, men will forget their lies.

Women value honesty and transparency in relationships. People who volunteer to offer information without you becoming a detective to get it.

These are the type of men who will barely pick up calls in front of you, won’t hang out with you publicly, or keep having random female stuff in his house or car.

The Mama’s boy

There’s nothing wrong with men who love and adore their mums, but there’s usually a boundary that men can’t cross with their mums.

Unfortunately, some men will never tell where the line is. They will share secret intimate details with their mum.

Let their mums pay the bills or let her make important decisions for them even to a point of saying, my mum wouldn’t allow this.

Women love men who are not controlled by their mothers. Men who know how to be independent and take charge of their lives. This is usually a turn-on for women.

The controlling man

This is the type of man that wants to consistently know about your whereabouts. He will call after every ten minutes to know who you are with and where you are.

He wants to know if your boyfriends are just friends ds or if there’s something more to it. He also wants access to your phone and doesn’t allow you to wear certain clothes, use make up or hang out with friends he doesn’t like.

He will cause a storm once you take long to reply to his messages or fail to pick up his calls. He also believes a woman’s place is the kitchen and they shouldn’t also work. This is a man to fear.

The flashy one

Women don’t like men who love to show off unnecessarily. The type of man who likes to walk with two phones, car keys, and a bunch of fake gold necklaces on his neck, or the guy who loves to announce how much money he is making or how expensive his gadgets are.

Most women know that the flashy ones are the ones who have empty pockets. So, next time you are trying to impress a girl, don’t go overboard, you might end up losing her as well.

Doesn’t take accountability

Women love men who own up to their mistakes. Men who ask for forgiveness and promise to do better and actually do better.

But there is a breed of men who’d rather die than admit they messed up somewhere. Some will even gaslight their partner making them take responsibility for their mistakes.

These are people whom you’ll ask what happened in their previous relationship, and they’ll make their ex-partner look like the devil while they are the reason the relationship ended.

The ill-mannered guy

This is the rude guy who treats waitresses with disrespect. He doesn’t say excuse me, please, sorry or thank you.