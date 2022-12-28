ADVERTISEMENT
Types of men women dislike

Pauline Katethya Pulse Contributor

Women hate men who lie and ill-mannered guys. Here are other characteristics that women dislike in men

An upset woman.
An upset woman.

Sometimes women come off as too picky but that’s because they are being careful enough not to end up with questionable characters in their life. Some of them are;

Nothing screams red flags like an emotionally unavailable man. Good, healthy, and intimate relationships require vulnerability.

But if a person has a hard time receiving or giving love, opening up on certain issues, feels overwhelmed by emotional intimacy, or doesn’t want to define the relationship, then that’s usually a big problem.

A really sad woman
A really sad woman ece-auto-gen

Women love it when men are there for them. When they create safety, warmth, and a healthy conducive environment for a relationship to thrive.

It is believed that women lie about the small stuff, but men lie about big things like children, women, and divorce.

There are men who will lie about their age, sex, status, career, and much more. And the surprising thing is that most times, men will forget their lies.

Women value honesty and transparency in relationships. People who volunteer to offer information without you becoming a detective to get it.

These are the type of men who will barely pick up calls in front of you, won’t hang out with you publicly, or keep having random female stuff in his house or car.

There’s nothing wrong with men who love and adore their mums, but there’s usually a boundary that men can’t cross with their mums.

Unfortunately, some men will never tell where the line is. They will share secret intimate details with their mum.

Lil Romeo and mother, Sonya Miller
Lil Romeo and mother, Sonya Miller ece-auto-gen

Let their mums pay the bills or let her make important decisions for them even to a point of saying, my mum wouldn’t allow this.

Women love men who are not controlled by their mothers. Men who know how to be independent and take charge of their lives. This is usually a turn-on for women.

This is the type of man that wants to consistently know about your whereabouts. He will call after every ten minutes to know who you are with and where you are.

He wants to know if your boyfriends are just friends ds or if there’s something more to it. He also wants access to your phone and doesn’t allow you to wear certain clothes, use make up or hang out with friends he doesn’t like.

He will cause a storm once you take long to reply to his messages or fail to pick up his calls. He also believes a woman’s place is the kitchen and they shouldn’t also work. This is a man to fear.

Women don’t like men who love to show off unnecessarily. The type of man who likes to walk with two phones, car keys, and a bunch of fake gold necklaces on his neck, or the guy who loves to announce how much money he is making or how expensive his gadgets are.

Most women know that the flashy ones are the ones who have empty pockets. So, next time you are trying to impress a girl, don’t go overboard, you might end up losing her as well.

Women love men who own up to their mistakes. Men who ask for forgiveness and promise to do better and actually do better.

But there is a breed of men who’d rather die than admit they messed up somewhere. Some will even gaslight their partner making them take responsibility for their mistakes.

Angry man(shutterstock)
Angry man(shutterstock) Angry man Pulse Live Kenya

These are people whom you’ll ask what happened in their previous relationship, and they’ll make their ex-partner look like the devil while they are the reason the relationship ended.

This is the rude guy who treats waitresses with disrespect. He doesn’t say excuse me, please, sorry or thank you.

This is the type of man who can disrespect you even publicly because he knows there’s nothing you can do to him. And most times, these people know they are a catch so even if you leave them, they know they will find someone to replace you.

